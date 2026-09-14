5 Key Numbers From Purdue's Week 2 Loss To Wake Forest

Purdue was just inches away from snapping a long losing streak to Power Four schools on Saturday. Despite a valiant effort, the Boilers were on the wrong side of things at Ross-Ade Stadium, falling 38-36 to Wake Forest.

There was a lot to feel excited about, and of course, some things that leave lingering disappointment. Here are the most important numbers from Saturday’s loss, no matter what emotion you’re feeling.

36 Points

Sep 12, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Ryan Browne (15) reacts. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was a disappointing finish, but a lot needs to be said about Purdue’s offensive efficiency. The Boilermakers scored more than 30 points against a Power Four opponent for the first time since Oct. 12, 2024, when they lost to Illinois in overtime.

Saturday’s opening drive was about as flawless of an offensive attack as West Lafayette has seen in some time. Fame Ijeobi capped it off and continued to cement himself as a star in the making, accounting for three of Purdue’s touchdowns. The Boilermakers scored on five of their eight drives in regulation and added two touchdowns in overtime.

119 Quarterback Rushing Yards

Sep 12, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Gio Lopez (3) is tackled. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the most glaring issues for Purdue through two weeks has been its inability to stop the quarterback run. The Boilermakers gave up 60 rushing yards to Indiana State quarterback Elijah Owens in Week 1, and things weren’t going to get any easier against Gio Lopez.

The Wake Forest quarterback ran for 59 yards himself, bringing the total to 119 rushing yards for quarterbacks against Purdue.

There were plenty of times Saturday when Lopez’s ability to use his legs bailed out the Demon Deacons. It’s something Purdue defensive coordinator Kevin Kane has to figure out as the Boilermakers hit the heart of their schedule.

2 Sacks

Sep 12, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Gio Lopez (3) is sacked. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Purdue’s pass rush was nowhere near the force it was expected to be in Week 1 against Indiana State. That unfortunate trend carried into Saturday against Wake Forest, as Purdue was only able to get Lopez on the ground twice.

Iowa Western Community College transfer Jeremy Lewis had a role in both sacks, but there has to be more production. Former Georgia edge rushers C.J. Madden and Elo Modozie have been nowhere near the threats they were expected to be entering the season.

If the defense is going to take a step forward in the coming weeks, it starts with the pass rush.

329 Passing Yards

Sep 12, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Ryan Browne (15) throws a pass during the second half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ryan Browne was excellent on Saturday. His final line was 329 passing yards, one touchdown and, best of all, zero turnovers. It’s clear that he has taken the necessary step forward in 2026, despite the loss.

The junior did a great job spreading the ball around, finding nine different Boilermakers in the passing game. Probably the most impressive thing Browne did was his ability to get rid of the ball when under pressure.

He’s limiting mistakes, and if Purdue’s QB1 can continue to play like this, wins will come.

21 Straight P4 Losses

Wake Forest Demon Deacons running back Deuce Lawrence (22) is pushed out of bounds. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Boilers were just inches away from breaking the longest active losing streak against Power Four opponents in college football. Unfortunately, close only counts in horseshoes and hand grenades.

Wake Forest became the 21st straight Power Four loss for Purdue, and it’s a drought Barry Odom will desperately be trying to snap this year.

Downing the Deacs was likely Purdue’s best chance to win one in September with UCLA, Notre Dame and Illinois coming up. However, I still believe Purdue showed Saturday that it’s ready to start winning games.

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