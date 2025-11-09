Opening Spread Released for Purdue vs. Washington
The opening spread has been released for the Week 12 game between Purdue and Washington. The Huskies enter the matchup as a 15.5-point favorite, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
Purdue has not been a favorite in Big Ten play this season. The only time the Boilermakers have been a favorite came in Week 1, when they hosted Ball State at Ross-Ade Stadium. No spread was released for the Week 2 game against Southern Illinois.
Both Purdue and Washington are coming off losses this past Saturday. The Boilermakers dropped a 34-10 game to No. 1 Ohio State, while the Huskies were upset by Wisconsin 13-10 in Madison.
Next weekend's matchup will be the 11th all-time meeting between the two teams. Washington owns a 7-2-1 lead in the all-time series.
Purdue has won the most recent meeting, a 34-24 victory in the 2002 Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas. Oddly enough, the Huskies actually defeated the Boilermakers by that same score in the 2001 Rose Bowl Game.
Kickoff between Purdue and Washington is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET and the game will air on Fox Sports 1.
Purdue will see familiar face
When Purdue takes the field at Husky Stadium on Saturday, it will see a familiar face standing on the opposite sideline. Former Boilermakers head coach Ryan Walters is currently the defensive coordinator for Washington.
Walters was fired by Purdue following a 1-11 campaign in 2024. He was on the sidelines for just two seasons in West Lafayette, posting a 5-19 record while leading the program.
It didn't take Walters long to find his next job opportunity, though. Shortly after his termination, Walters was hired by Washington head coach Jedd Fisch to be the leader of the Huskies' defense.
Through nine games, the Huskies rank eighth in the Big Ten in scoring defense, allowing 20 points per game. They also ranked sixth in run defense (108.8 yards per game) and eighth in total defense (318.9 yards per game).
Washington is 6-3 this season, with a 3-3 record in Big Ten play. Purdue sits at 2-8 and is still searching for its first win in Big Ten play since the end of the 2023 season.
