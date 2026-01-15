FanDuel Promo Code Offer for Thursday's NBA Slate: Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets

Thursday's NBA action presents an excellent opportunity to claim the FanDuel promo code welcome offer. New users can bet $5 and receive $300 in bonus bets if their wager wins on Jan. 15's exciting slate. The evening features compelling matchups including Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat, Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets, New York Knicks vs. Golden State Warriors, and Phoenix Suns vs. Detroit Pistons. Don't miss out on these premium sportsbook promos for Thursday's games.

How the FanDuel promo code new-user offer works for Thursday's NBA games

The FanDuel promo code welcome bonus is automatically activated without the need for a promotional code. New customers simply need to register, deposit $5, and place their first real money wager on any available market. If your initial $5 bet wins on Thursday's NBA slate, FanDuel Sportsbook will credit your account with $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours.

Consider these important terms and conditions for the FanDuel sign-up bonus:

You must register through a link on this page and download the FanDuel Sportsbook app.

Make a minimum $5 deposit into your new account.

Place an initial $5 real money wager on any available betting market.

Bonus bets are awarded only if your first wager wins.

Bonus funds expire seven days after issuance.

When using bonus bets, only the winnings are returned, not the bonus amount itself.

For example, if you bet $5 on the Celtics to beat the Heat at -150 odds and win, you'll receive your original stake plus winnings, along with $300 in bonus bets. However, if you lose your $5 wager on the Thunder vs. Rockets game, you won't receive the bonus bets. When using your $300 bonus on a market with +200 odds and winning, you'll receive $600 in withdrawable cash, not $900.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your FanDuel Sportsbook promo code bonus for Thursday's NBA action

Claiming your FanDuel promo code new-user offer is straightforward and takes just a few minutes. Follow these simple steps to get started with Thursday's NBA games:

Register using a link on this page to begin the sign-up process and download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app. Make your first deposit of at least $5 using your preferred payment method such as PayPal, debit card, or Apple Pay. Place a $5 initial wager on any NBA market, including Thursday's games like Knicks vs. Warriors or Suns vs. Pistons. If your bet wins, receive $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours plus your regular winnings. Use your bonus bets within seven days and complete the one-time playthrough requirement to unlock winnings.

For more details about this sportsbook's features and betting options, check out our comprehensive FanDuel review .

Additional FanDuel promo codes and ongoing promotions

FanDuel Sportsbook consistently provides existing customers with various promotional opportunities beyond the welcome offer. Regular users can find daily odds boosts, profit boosts, and special event promotions in the app's dedicated 'Promotions' section. These ongoing offers often include enhanced payouts for popular betting markets, cashback opportunities, and seasonal campaigns tied to major sporting events.

The sportsbook frequently updates its promotional lineup, so checking the app regularly ensures you won't miss valuable betting enhancements. Many of these promotions complement your regular betting activity and can provide additional value throughout the NBA season.

FanDuel $100K Free To Play Daily Shuffle: Build your free parlay each day with Daily Shuffle for a shot at $100K in total prizes.

FanDuel 1Q Best Protect: Stay in the game—if a first-quarter injury impacts your NFL wager, you’re protected.

NFL Your Way: Adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when crafting uniquely tailored NFL bets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.