Opening Spreads Released for Every Big Ten Game in Week 5
It's a full slate of conference games this weekend. The opening spreads have been released for every Big Ten game in Week 5.
For the first time in the 2024 season, we have a full Big Ten slate. There are eight conference games on the schedule in Week 5, with 16 teams in action while two teams are on a bye. It should make for an entertaining weekend.
Opening spreads for those eight matchups were released on Sunday morning. Here's a look at the lines for each game, per FanDuel.com.
Washington vs. Rutgers
- Date: Friday, Sept. 27
- Kickoff time: 8 p.m. ET
- Location: SHI Stadium in Piscataway, N.J.
- TV information: FOX
- Spread: Rutgers minus-2.5
Nebraska vs. Purdue
- Date: Saturday, Sept. 28
- Kickoff time: Noon ET
- Location: Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.
- TV information: Peacock
- Spread: Nebraska minus-11.5
Maryland vs. Indiana
- Date: Saturday, Sept. 28
- Kickoff time: Noon ET
- Location: Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind.
- TV information: Big Ten Network
- Spread: Indiana minus-6.5
Minnesota vs. Michigan
- Date: Saturday, Sept. 28
- Kickoff time: Noon ET
- Location: Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich.
- TV information: FOX
- Spread: Michigan minus-12.5
Wisconsin vs. USC
- Date: Saturday, Sept. 28
- Kickoff time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Calif.
- TV information: CBS
- Spread: USC minus-12.5
Ohio State vs. Michigan State
- Date: Saturday, Sept. 28
- Kickoff time: 7 p.m. ET
- Location: Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Mich.
- TV information: Peacock
- Spread: Ohio State minus-24.5
Illinois vs. Penn State
- Date: Saturday, Sept. 28
- Kickoff time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Beaver Stadium in State College, Pa.
- TV information: NBC
- Spread: Penn State minus-17.5
Oregon vs. UCLA
- Date: Saturday, Sept. 28
- Kickoff time: 11 p.m. ET
- Location: The Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.
- TV information: FOX
- Spread: Oregon minus-23.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Related Big Ten stories
2024 BIG TEN FOOTBALL SCHEDULE: A complete list of every Big Ten football game during the 2024 season, including dates, kickoff times, television information and more. CLICK HERE
Published