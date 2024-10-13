Opening Spreads Released for Every Big Ten Game in Week 8
The opening spreads have been released for the Week 8 games in the Big Ten. There are a total of seven matchups on the schedule for the weekend.
Below are the Big Ten spreads for Week 8 (via FanDuel.com).
Big Ten Week 8 spreads
Oregon vs. Purdue
- Date: Friday, Oct. 18
- Kickoff time: 8 p.m. ET
- Location: Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.
- TV information: FOX
- Spread: Oregon minus-30.5
Nebraska vs. Indiana
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 19
- Kickoff time: Noon ET
- Location: Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind.
- TV information: FOX
- Spread: Indiana minus-4.5
UCLA vs. Rutgers
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 19
- Kickoff time: Noon ET
- Location: SHI Stadium in Piscataway, N.J.
- TV information: Fox Sports 1
- Spread: Rutgers minus-8.5
Wisconsin vs. Northwestern
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 19
- Kickoff time: Noon ET
- Location: Lanny and Sharon Martin Stadium in Evanston, Ill.
- TV information: Big Ten Network
- Spread: Wisconsin minus-6.5
Michigan vs. Illinois
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 19
- Kickoff time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill.
- TV information: CBS
- Spread: Michigan minus-2.5
USC vs. Maryland
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 19
- Kickoff time: 4 p.m. ET
- Location: SECU Stadium in College Park, Md.
- TV information: Fox Sports 1
- Spread: USC minus-8.5
Iowa vs. Michigan State
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 19
- Kickoff time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Mich.
- TV information: NBC
- Spread: Iowa minus-6.5
