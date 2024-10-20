Opening Spreads Released for Every Big Ten Game in Week 9
Can you believe it? The college football season is more than halfway over and the calendar is speedily approaching the month of November. Time flies when you're having fun, doesn't it?
Next weekend, we'll enter Week 9 of the Big Ten football season. The weekend is highlighted by matchups between Illinois and Oregon, Penn State's trip to Wisconsin and a rivalry game between Michigan and Michigan State.
On Sunday, the opening spreads were released for every game in the conference. Here's the rundown (spreads via FanDuel.com):
Rutgers vs. USC
- Date: Friday, Oct. 25
- Kickoff time: 11 p.m. ET
- Location: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Calif.
- TV information: FOX
- Spread: USC minus-13.5
Nebraska vs. Ohio State
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 26
- Kickoff time: Noon ET
- Location: Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio
- TV information: FOX
- Spread: Ohio State minus-23.5
Washington vs. Indiana
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 26
- Kickoff time: Noon ET
- Location: Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind.
- TV information: Big Ten Network
- Spread: Indiana minus-10.5
Northwestern vs. Iowa
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 26
- Kickoff time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa
- TV information: Big Ten Network
- Spread: Iowa minus-14.5
Illinois vs. Oregon
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 26
- Kickoff time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.
- TV information: CBS
- Spread: Oregon minus-21.5
Maryland vs. Minnesota
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 26
- Kickoff time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.
- TV information: Fox Sports 1
- Spread: Minnesota minus-3.5
Michigan State vs. Michigan
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 26
- Kickoff time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich.
- TV information: Big Ten Network
- Spread: Michigan minus-5.5
Penn State vs. Wisconsin
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 26
- Kickoff time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis.
- TV information: NBC
- Spread: Penn State minus-7.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
