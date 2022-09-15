Skip to main content

Payne Durham and Charlie Adams have informative and fun Boilers Live!

This is an entertaining and revealing interview with the senior tight end. Durham shares insights into why this team is SO close and he shares the amazing story of what a HS coach did to get him into football back in the day!
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. - Payne Durham sat down with Boilers Live host Charlie Adams for a wide ranging conversation at Mad Mushroom Wednesday. Durham gave the inside scoop on what Purdue did to get over the Penn State loss, why they were so efficient vs Indiana State and what they will have to do vs the confusing defense of Syracuse this Saturday.

An outgoing and very likable young man, Durham's personality shined throughout the 30 minute conversation. You will love his story about living with Charlie Jones and what the Iowa transfer does even in the late hours to seek excellence. Durham also reveals the story behind their blender celebration after touchdowns! Durham gets into the emergence of young or new players that will play key roles down the stretch and talks about his performance so far and what to expect the rest of the season from the Mackey Award nominee. He shares what tight ends at all levels that he looks up to, and what Big Ten defender laid the hit of all hits on him during his career!

A native of Suwanee, GA, Durham tells a fascinating story of how lacrosse was "his thing" even when the new football coach started at his school, but when that coach challenged the 11th grade Durham to a "if I do this, then you will come out for football conditioning" it changed EVERYTHING for Durham's future. He also has fun telling the story of his dramatic hair style this summer and the ultimatum QB Aidan O'Connell gave him about the timing of the change! Towards the end, Durham shares from the heart what Purdue has meant to him and always will mean to him. Enjoy this timely and entertaining conversation he has with longtime northern Indiana broadcaster Charlie Adams!

