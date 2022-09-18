PHOTO GALLERY: Pictures From Purdue's 32-29 Loss to Syracuse on the Road

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Purdue football was stunned in a fourth-quarter shootout on the road Saturday, falling to Syracuse 32-29 inside the JMA Wireless Dome. The two teams combined for 42 points in the final period, but the Boilermakers had 144 yards in penalty yards and a brutal mistake on offense that proved too costly in the end.

Starting quarterback Aidan O'Connell threw for 415 yards and three touchdowns but also tossed the first pick-six of his career. Wide receiver Charlie Jones hauled in 11 passes for 188 yards and a score. Tight end Payne Durham reached the end zone twice on nine catches, which went for 83 yards.

Below is a gallery of pictures from Purdue's matchup against Syracuse:

Purdue Cornerback Cory Trice

Sep 17, 2022; Syracuse, New York, USA; Purdue Boilermakers cornerback Cory Trice (23) reacts to his team giving up a touchdown to the Syracuse Orange late in the fourth quarter at JMA Wireless Dome.

Syracuse Wide Receiver Orande Gadsden II

Sep 17, 2022; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange wide receiver Oronde Gadsden II (19) catches a winning touchdown in front of Purdue Boilermakers cornerback Bryce Hampton (0) in the fourth quarter at JMA Wireless Dome.

Purdue wide receiver Deion Burks

Sep 17, 2022; Syracuse, New York, USA; Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver Deion Burks (4) runs past Syracuse Orange defensive back Ja'Had Carter (1) after a catch in the fourth quarter at JMA Wireless Dome.

Purdue tight end Payne Durham

Sep 17, 2022; Syracuse, New York, USA; Purdue Boilermakers tight end Payne Durham (87) makes a heart sign to acknowledge a group of Boilermaker fans after scoring a touchdown in the fourth

Purdue wide receiver TJ Sheffield

Sep 17, 2022; Syracuse, New York, USA; Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver TJ Sheffield (8) is pushed out of bounds by Syracuse Orange defensive back Garrett Williams (8) in the fourth quarter at JMA Wireless Dome.

Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell

Sep 17, 2022; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange defensive lineman Jatius Geer (54) and defensive back Neil Nunn (15) pressure Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Aidan O'Connell (16) into throwing an interception in the third quarter at JMA Wireless Dome.

Purdue cornerback Reese Taylor

Sep 17, 2022; Syracuse, New York, USA; Purdue Boilermakers defensive back Reese Taylor (1) returns an interception in the second quarter against the Syracuse Orange at JMA Wireless Dome.

Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader

Sep 17, 2022; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange quarterback Garrett Shrader (6) makes a pass being pressured by the Purdue Boilermakers defense in the second quarter at JMA Wireless Dome.

Purdue running back Devin Mockobee

Sep 17, 2022; Syracuse, New York, USA; Purdue Boilermakers running back Devin Mockobee (45) runs for a touchdown against the Syracuse Orange in the first quarter at JMA Wireless Dome.

Purdue tight end Payne Durham

Sep 17, 2022; Syracuse, New York, USA; Purdue Boilermakers tight end Payne Durham (87) tries to hold off Syracuse Orange defensive back Darian Chestnut (0) after a catch in the first quarter at JMA Wireless Dome.

Purdue wide receiver Mershawn Rice

Sep 17, 2022; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange defensive back Garrett Williams (8) makes a tackle on Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver Mershawn Rice (9) in the first quarter at JMA Wireless Dome.



Purdue wide receiver Charlie Jones

Sep 17, 2022; Syracuse, New York, USA; Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver Charlie Jones (15) reaches for a pass as Syracuse Orange defensive back Garrett Williams (8) chases in the first quarter at JMA Wireless Dome.

Purdue safety Chris Jefferson

Sep 17, 2022; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange running back Sean Tucker (34) runs against Purdue Boilermakers safety Chris Jefferson (17) in the second quarter at JMA Wireless Dome.

Purdue cornerback Reese Taylor

Sep 17, 2022; Syracuse, New York, USA; Purdue Boilermakers defensive back Reese Taylor (1) returns a punt as Syracuse Orange linebacker Derek McDonald attempts a tackle in the second quarter at JMA Wireless Dome.

Purdue kicker Mitchell Fineran

Sep 17, 2022; Syracuse, New York, USA; Purdue Boilermakers place kicker Mitchell Fineran (24) reacts to missing a field goal in the third quarter against the Syracuse Orange at JMA Wireless Dome.