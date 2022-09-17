LIVE BLOG: Follow Purdue's Road Matchup With Syracuse in Real Time

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — After cruising to a lopsided win over Indiana State in Week 2, Purdue football will take on Syracuse on Saturday for its first road game of the season. Kickoff is scheduled for noon ET inside the JMA Wireless Dome.

How to Watch: For television information, stats and notes on the head coaches for both teams ahead of Saturday's matchup between Purdue football and Indiana State, CLICK HERE.

Led by quarterback Aidan O'Connell and Charlie Jones, the Boilermakers scored on their first three drives in the first quarter. With a 35-0 lead at halftime, coach Jeff Brohm relieved the majority of his starters. The team finished the game with 521 yards of total offense in the 56-0 shutout of the Sycamores.

O'Connell threw four touchdowns and just two incompletions while Jones put up 133 yards to go along with three trips to the end zone.

If you're not familiar with our live blog, we'll keep you updated live in real time, with news and views as they happen. We'll add highlights and opinions as well. The most recent items are on the top, so just keep refreshing.

It's another game day for Purdue football, be sure to follow along below:

12:57 p.m. ET — Syracuse is unable to pick up a third down and the team is called for a holding penalty. Quarterback Garrett Shrader was injured on the play.

12:52 p.m. ET, END Q1 — Purdue 6, Syracuse 3

Aidan O'Connell has completed 13 of his 14 passing attempts for 115 yards after just one quarter of play. The Boilermakers made two trips to the red zone, turning the ball over on their first drive before getting into the end zone on their second possession.

Garrett Shrader has been dangerous on the ground for the Orange. The quarterback is just 2-of-5 passing but has recorded a team-high 39 yards rushing so far.

12:47 p.m. ET — Purdue gets into the endzone on a 15-yard rushing touchdown by redshirt freshman running back Devin Mockobee. The play capped off a 9-play, 59-yard drive.

However, the extra point attempt was blocked by Syracuse with a chance to return it for two points. Tight end Paul Piferi managed to make the tackle down the field. The Boilermakers have a 6-3 lead with 39 seconds left in the first quarter.

12:45 p.m. ET — Charlie Jones was shaken up after a 17-yard reception from Aidan O'Connell. He went to the injury tent and is now leaving to get a further evaluation in the locker room.

12:31 p.m. ET — Syracuse put together a nine-play drive on its second possession, aided by a pass interference penalty on Purdue cornerback Reese Taylor. The drive stalled, but the Orange get the first points of the game on a 50-yard field goal.

12:22 p.m. ET — Charlie Jones makes a spectacular catch on the sideline, setting up Purdue with fourth-and-2 from the 11-yard line. Dylan Downing rushed up the middle but was stopped short, ending a 12-play, 66-yard drive.

Syracuse hasn't given up a score in the red zone all season, and its offense will take over after the top.

12:13 p.m. ET — Syracuse goes three-and-out on its first possession. Orange running back Sean Tucker was the focal point early, seeing one run and a pair of targets. He was unable to haul in either of the passes, setting Purdue up to return the punt.

Kickoff — Syracuse wins the toss and elects to receive. Purdue will start the game on defense.

