PHOTO GALLERY: Pictures From Purdue Football's 56-0 Win Against Indiana State

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue football picked up its first win of the season on Saturday with a 56-0 victory over Indiana State inside Ross-Ade Stadium. The Boilermakers exploded early on offense, scoring on their first three drives in the first half.

Starting quarterback Aidan O'Connell threw for four touchdowns, including a trio of scores to wide receiver Charlie Jones. The team led 35-0 at halftime and mounted 521 yards of total offense by the end of the game.

Below is a gallery of pictures from Purdue's matchup against Indiana State:

Purdue running onto the field against Indiana State

Purdue Boilermakers run onto the field before the NCAA football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.

Purdue defense

Purdue Boilermakers defensive celebrates after disrupting a pass made by Indiana State Sycamores during the NCAA football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.

Purdue tight end Paul Piferi

Purdue Boilermakers tight end Paul Piferi (89) scores a touchdown on the Indiana State Sycamores defensive line during the NCAA football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.

Purdue wide receiver Tyrone Tracy

Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver Tyrone Tracy (3) avoids being tackled by Indiana State Sycamores defensive line during the NCAA football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.

Purdue wide receiver Deion Burks

Indiana State Sycamores defensive back Maddix Blackwell (17) blocks a pass intended for Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver Deion Burks (4), during the NCAA football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.

Purdue's Cam Allen and OC Brothers

Purdue Boilermakers linebacker OC Brothers (20) and Purdue Boilermakers safety Cam Allen (10) celebrate after Purdue Boilermakers safety Cam Allen (10) returned an interception for a touchdown during the NCAA football game against the Indiana State Sycamores, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.

Purdue wide receiver Charlie Jones

Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver Charlie Jones (15) catches a pass for a touchdown during the NCAA football game against the Indiana State Sycamores, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.

Purdue running back Devin Mockobee

Sep 10, 2022; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers running back Devin Mockobee (45) runs for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Indiana State Sycamores at Ross-Ade Stadium.

Purdue quarterback Michael Alaimo

Sep 10, 2022; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Michael Alaimo (1) runs the ball during the third quarter against the Indiana State Sycamores at Ross-Ade Stadium

Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell

Sep 10, 2022; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Aidan O'Connell (16) is seen on the sideline during the third quarter against the Indiana State Sycamores at Ross-Ade Stadium.

Purdue safety Cam Allen

Sep 10, 2022; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers safety Cam Allen (10) returns an interception for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Indiana State Sycamores at Ross-Ade Stadium.

Purdue's Austin Burtin and Dylan Downing

Sep 10, 2022; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Austin Burton (12) hands the ball off to Purdue Boilermakers running back Will Chapman (39) during the third quarter against the Indiana State Sycamores at Ross-Ade Stadium.

Purdue secondary

Purdue Boilermakers safety Chris Jefferson (17) reacts after dropping an interception during the NCAA football game against the Indiana State Sycamores, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.

Purdue offensive line

Sep 10, 2022; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers offensive lineman Gus Hartwig (53) celebrates with Purdue Boilermakers offensive lineman Marcus Mbow (63) after a touchdown during the first quarter against Indiana State Sycamores at Ross-Ade Stadium.

Purdue wide receiver Charlie Jones

Sep 10, 2022; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver Charlie Jones (15) catches a pass during the second quarter against the Indiana State Sycamores at Ross-Ade Stadium.

Purdue defensive line

Sep 10, 2022; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers defensive end Jack Sullivan (99) and Purdue Boilermakers defensive tackle Lawrence Johnson (90) celebrate after a sack during the first quarter against the Indiana State Sycamores at Ross-Ade Stadium.

Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell

Sep 10, 2022; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Aidan O'Connell (16) throws a pass during the second quarter against the Indiana State Sycamores at Ross-Ade Stadium.

Purdue running back King Doerue

Sep 10, 2022; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers running back King Doerue (22) runs the ball during the first quarter against the Indiana State Sycamores at Ross-Ade Stadium.

Purdue defense

Sep 10, 2022; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers cornerback Cory Trice (23), Purdue Boilermakers safety Cam Allen (10) and Purdue Boilermakers defensive end Jack Sullivan (99) celebrate after forcing a turnover during the first quarter against the Indiana State Sycamores at Ross-Ade Stadium.

Purdue wide receiver Tyrone Tracy

Sep 10, 2022; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver Tyrone Tracy (3) runs through the tackle attempt from Indiana State Sycamores defensive back Maddix Blackwell (17) during the first quarter against the Indiana State Sycamores at Ross-Ade Stadium.