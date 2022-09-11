Skip to main content

PHOTO GALLERY: Pictures From Purdue Football's 56-0 Win Against Indiana State

Purdue football defeated Indiana State 56-0 on Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium. Sixth-year quarterback Aidan O'Connell had just two incompletions and didn't play in the second half as the Boilermakers built an insurmountable lead.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue football picked up its first win of the season on Saturday with a 56-0 victory over Indiana State inside Ross-Ade Stadium. The Boilermakers exploded early on offense, scoring on their first three drives in the first half. 

Starting quarterback Aidan O'Connell threw for four touchdowns, including a trio of scores to wide receiver Charlie Jones. The team led 35-0 at halftime and mounted 521 yards of total offense by the end of the game. 

Below is a gallery of pictures from Purdue's matchup against Indiana State: 

Purdue running onto the field against Indiana State

Purdue football vs Indiana State

Purdue Boilermakers run onto the field before the NCAA football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.

Purdue defense

purdue defense against indiana state

Purdue Boilermakers defensive celebrates after disrupting a pass made by Indiana State Sycamores during the NCAA football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.

Purdue tight end Paul Piferi

Paul piferi touchdown vs indiana state

Purdue Boilermakers tight end Paul Piferi (89) scores a touchdown on the Indiana State Sycamores defensive line during the NCAA football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.

Purdue wide receiver Tyrone Tracy 

Tyrone tracy vs Indiana State

Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver Tyrone Tracy (3) avoids being tackled by Indiana State Sycamores defensive line during the NCAA football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.

Purdue wide receiver Deion Burks 

deion burks incomplete vs indiana state

Indiana State Sycamores defensive back Maddix Blackwell (17) blocks a pass intended for Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver Deion Burks (4), during the NCAA football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. 

Purdue's Cam Allen and OC Brothers 

cam allen, oc brothers vs indiana state

Purdue Boilermakers linebacker OC Brothers (20) and Purdue Boilermakers safety Cam Allen (10) celebrate after Purdue Boilermakers safety Cam Allen (10) returned an interception for a touchdown during the NCAA football game against the Indiana State Sycamores, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. 

Purdue wide receiver Charlie Jones

charlie jones catch vs indiana state

Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver Charlie Jones (15) catches a pass for a touchdown during the NCAA football game against the Indiana State Sycamores, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.

Purdue running back Devin Mockobee 

Devin Mockobee vs Indiana State

Sep 10, 2022; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers running back Devin Mockobee (45) runs for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Indiana State Sycamores at Ross-Ade Stadium. 

Purdue quarterback Michael Alaimo 

Michael Alaimo vs Indiana State

Sep 10, 2022; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Michael Alaimo (1) runs the ball during the third quarter against the Indiana State Sycamores at Ross-Ade Stadium

Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell

aoc laugh vs indiana state
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Sep 10, 2022; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Aidan O'Connell (16) is seen on the sideline during the third quarter against the Indiana State Sycamores at Ross-Ade Stadium. 

Purdue safety Cam Allen 

cam allen int vs indiana state

Sep 10, 2022; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers safety Cam Allen (10) returns an interception for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Indiana State Sycamores at Ross-Ade Stadium. 

Purdue's Austin Burtin and Dylan Downing

Dylan Downing and Austin Burtin vs indiana state

Sep 10, 2022; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Austin Burton (12) hands the ball off to Purdue Boilermakers running back Will Chapman (39) during the third quarter against the Indiana State Sycamores at Ross-Ade Stadium.

Purdue secondary 

Purdue secondary vs Indiana State

Purdue Boilermakers safety Chris Jefferson (17) reacts after dropping an interception during the NCAA football game against the Indiana State Sycamores, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.

Purdue offensive line

Purdue oline vs indiana state

Sep 10, 2022; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers offensive lineman Gus Hartwig (53) celebrates with Purdue Boilermakers offensive lineman Marcus Mbow (63) after a touchdown during the first quarter against Indiana State Sycamores at Ross-Ade Stadium. 

Purdue wide receiver Charlie Jones

charlie jones open field

Sep 10, 2022; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver Charlie Jones (15) catches a pass during the second quarter against the Indiana State Sycamores at Ross-Ade Stadium.

Purdue defensive line

Purdue defensive line vs indiana state

Sep 10, 2022; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers defensive end Jack Sullivan (99) and Purdue Boilermakers defensive tackle Lawrence Johnson (90) celebrate after a sack during the first quarter against the Indiana State Sycamores at Ross-Ade Stadium.

Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell 

aidan o;connell agaisnt indiana state

Sep 10, 2022; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Aidan O'Connell (16) throws a pass during the second quarter against the Indiana State Sycamores at Ross-Ade Stadium.

Purdue running back King Doerue 

King Doerue vs Indiana state

Sep 10, 2022; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers running back King Doerue (22) runs the ball during the first quarter against the Indiana State Sycamores at Ross-Ade Stadium.

Purdue defense

Purdue defense vs Indiana State

Sep 10, 2022; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers cornerback Cory Trice (23), Purdue Boilermakers safety Cam Allen (10) and Purdue Boilermakers defensive end Jack Sullivan (99) celebrate after forcing a turnover during the first quarter against the Indiana State Sycamores at Ross-Ade Stadium. 

Purdue wide receiver Tyrone Tracy

tyrone tracy run vs indiana state

Sep 10, 2022; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver Tyrone Tracy (3) runs through the tackle attempt from Indiana State Sycamores defensive back Maddix Blackwell (17) during the first quarter against the Indiana State Sycamores at Ross-Ade Stadium.

  • Purdue Cruises Past Indiana State, Gets First Win of the Season: Aidan O’Connell connected with Charlie Jones for three Purdue touchdowns in the first half against Indiana State. The Boilermaker defense allowed just 145 yards of total offense while shutting out the Sycamores. CLICK HERE 
  • Purdue, Indiana State Live Blog: Purdue football found its first win of the season Saturday against Indiana State inside Ross-Ade Stadium. Recap the action with our live blog from the game. CLICK HERE 

In This Article (2)

Purdue Boilermakers
Purdue Boilermakers
Indiana State Sycamores
Indiana State Sycamores

Charlie jones vs Indiana State
Football

Purdue Football Wins First Game of the Season, Cruises Past Indiana State 56-0

By D.J. Fezler
charlie jones and king doerue vs penn state
Football

LIVE BLOG: Follow Purdue Football's Game Against Indiana State in Real Time

By D.J. Fezler
Broc thompson catch vs penn state
Football

Purdue Receiver Broc Thompson in Pads for Warmups Ahead of Game Against Indiana State

By D.J. Fezler
sanoussi kane vs penn state
Football

'He's a Warrior': Sanoussi Kane Carving Out Role in Purdue Defense After Return From Injury

By D.J. Fezler
cam allen vs penn state
Football

How to Watch Purdue Football's Game Against Indiana State on Saturday

By D.J. Fezler
broc thompson against penn state
Football

Purdue Football Injury Report Ahead of Saturday's Matchup Against Indiana State

By D.J. Fezler
jeff-brohm-1024x683
Football

VIDEO: Purdue Coach Jeff Brohm Gives Final Thoughts Before Game Against Indiana State

By D.J. Fezler
Matt Painter and Ethan Morton
Basketball

Big Ten Announces Purdue Basketball's Conference Schedule for 2022-23 Season

By D.J. Fezler