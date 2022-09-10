LIVE BLOG: Follow Purdue Football's Game Against Indiana State in Real Time

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — After falling to 0-1 on the season in a Big Ten matchup with Penn State last Thursday, Purdue football will take on Indiana State on Saturday afternoon inside Ross-Ade Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET.

How to Watch: For television information, stats and notes on the head coaches for both teams ahead of Saturday's matchup between Purdue football and Indiana State, CLICK HERE.

The Boilermakers were unable to close its season opener at home with a victory, giving up an 80-yard touchdown drive to the Nittany Lions late in the game. Sixth-year senior Charlie Jones had a standout performance in the loss, hauling in 12 passes for 153 yards and a touchdown in the loss.

If you're not familiar with our live blog, we'll keep you updated live in real time, straight from the press box, with news and views as they happen. We'll add highlights and opinions as well. The most recent items are on the top, so just keep refreshing.

It's another game day for Purdue football, be sure to follow along below:

4:20 p.m. ET — The Boilermakers get into the end zone on their second straight possession. Aidan O'Connell found wide receiver Charlie Jones for a seven-yard touchdown to give Purdue a 14-0 lead over Indiana State with 9:57 left in the first quarter.

4:17 p.m. ET — Purdue is in scoring position once again on its second drive of the game. Wide receiver Tyrone Tracy already has four touches for 45 total yards. The Iowa transfer recorded just two touches in the loss to Penn State last week.

4:05 p.m. ET — King Doerue punches the ball into the end zone from four yards out, giving Purdue a 7-0 lead with 13:20 on the clock in the first quarter.

4:02 p.m. ET — Indiana State running back Tee Hodge fumbles the ball on his first carry of the game. Sanoussi Kane forced the ball loose and Cam Allen recovers the fumble. Purdue offense takes over.

Kickoff — Purdue wins the coin toss and elects to defer to the second half. Indiana State will receive the opening kickoff.

Pregame — Linebacker/safety Jalen Graham is OUT for Purdue against Indiana State. Linebacker Semisi Fakasiieiki also will not play for the Boilermakers.

Pregame — Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said senior wide receiver Broc Thompson was a game-time decision entering Saturday's matchup with Indiana State. He was in pads for the team's warmups ahead of the matchup.