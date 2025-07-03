Stadium Wonders: Iowa’s Modern Woodmen Park Is an All-American Hidden Gem
I first heard about Modern Woodmen Park in 2019, when images of the Davenport, Iowa, ballpark surrounded by the Mississippi River’s floodwaters went viral online. So it immediately came to mind when we began listing possible venues to feature as part of our Stadium Wonders video series—and the trip there did not disappoint. (Watch the video above, or by clicking here to view on our YouTube channel.)
Flooding is nothing new at the park, which is the longtime home of the Midwest League’s Quad Cities River Bandits, but there’s more to the stadium’s story than just those flood photos.
Yes, the stadium’s backdrop against the Mississippi is as beautiful as it is unique. But there’s also an amusement park in the left field corner, and even a few rows of corn planted adjacent to the home bullpen. Memorable features like that are a major reason why Modern Woodmen Park was named Best Minor League Ballpark in a USA Today readers’ poll three times in a row, beating out ballparks in NFL cities like Charlotte and Buffalo.
The park was originally built in 1931 as a way to employ locals during the Great Depression and develop the city’s flood-prone riverbank. For nearly 100 years since, it’s been the home of baseball in the Quad Cities region of Iowa and Illinois, although the stadium you see today is much different from the original structure.
A significant renovation in 2004 traded the bare-bones grandstand for a more modern facility that includes open concourses and luxury suites, although the Depression-era brick exterior of the building remains intact. The renovation also slightly reangled the playing field so that more fans would have a view of the Centennial Bridge, a local landmark that connects Davenport with Rock Island on the Illinois side of the river. Most crucially, the renovation included the installation of a removable flood wall to keep the ballpark and the field dry when the river begins to encroach on downtown. The wall allows baseball to continue at Modern Woodmen Park even when it’s surrounded by water.
Davenport may be a small city, and Modern Woodmen Park may be a small stadium (about 4,000) seats, but that’s what makes it special. If you’re skeptical that the best ballpark in the minors would be found in the 340th-largest city in the United States, I can’t blame you. But that small-town charm is a big reason why the stadium is worth seeing. The river in the background, the miniature cornfield and the freight train that rumbles in front of the ballpark all make it feel distinctly Iowa. If you find yourself in the eastern Iowa region in the summer, it’s a must-see attraction.