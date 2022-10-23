PHOTO GALLERY: Pictures From Purdue Football's 35-24 Loss to Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — Purdue football fell behind early and couldn't dig itself out of a hole in a 35-24 loss to Wisconsin on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium. The team heads into its bye week with a 5-3 record, including a 3-2 mark in Big Ten play.

Sixth-year senior quarterback Aidan O'Connell completed 31 of his 46 passes for 320 yards and a touchdown but was also credited with three interceptions, including a 31-yard pick-six on the opening possession.

The Boilermakers gave up a combined 185 rushing yards to running backs Braelon Allen and Isaac Guerendo. Allen, with 113 yards and a touchdown on just 13 carries for the Badgers, became the first player all season to rush for at least 100 yards against the defense.

Purdue has now lost the last 16 games against Wisconsin dating back to 2004. After the week off, the team will return to Ross-Ade Stadium for a game against Iowa on Nov. 5.

Below is a gallery of pictures from the team's road matchup against the Badgers from Camp Randall Stadium in Madison:

Coach Jeff Brohm and quarterback Aidan O'Connell

Oct 22, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Purdue Boilermakers head coach Jeff Brohm talks with quarterback Aidan O'Connell (16) during the fourth quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium.

Linebacker Kieren Douglas

Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen (0) picks up five yards on a run during the first quarter of their game against Purdue at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, October 22, 2022, in Madison, Wis.

Camp Randall Stadium

Oct 22, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Isaac Guerendo (20) rushes for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Camp Randall Stadium.

Wisconsin running back Isaac Guerendo

Oct 22, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Isaac Guerendo (20) rushes for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Camp Randall Stadium.

Safety Cam Allen

Oct 22, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Skyler Bell (11) breaks a tackle by Purdue Boilermakers safety Cam Allen (10) to pick up 18 yards during the third quarter at Camp Randall Stadium.

Tight end Payne Durham

Oct 22, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Purdue Boilermakers tight end Payne Durham (87) catches a pass before scoring a touchdown in front of Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Jordan Turner (54) during the third quarter at Camp Randall Stadium

Quarterback Aidan O'Connell

Oct 22, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Jake Chaney (36) sacks Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Aidan O'Connell (16) during the third quarter at Camp Randall Stadium.

Wide receiver Charlie Jones

Oct 22, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver Charlie Jones (15) catches a pass under pressure from Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Justin Clark (21) during the third quarter at Camp Randall Stadium.

Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen

Oct 22, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Braelon Allen (0) rushes for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Camp Randall Stadium.

Purdue defensive end Scotty Humpich

Oct 22, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers tight end Jaylan Franklin (81) is tackled after catching a pass during the second quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Camp Randall Stadium.

Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz

Oct 22, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz (5) throws an incomplete pass against Purdue Boilermakers during the second quarter at Camp Randall Stadium.

Quarterback Aidan O'Connell

Oct 22, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Aidan O'Connell (16) throws a pass during the second quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium.

Purdue block against Wisconsin

Oct 22, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Purdue Boilermakers offensive lineman Spencer Holstege (75) is penalized for blocking Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Jordan Turner (54) below the waist during the second quarter at Camp Randall Stadium.

Tight end Payne Durham

Oct 22, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Purdue Boilermakers tight end Payne Durham (87) is tackled by Wisconsin Badgers safety Kamo'i Latu (13) after catching a pass during the second quarter at Camp Randall Stadium.

Purdue defensive line

Oct 22, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; The Wisconsin Badgers line up for a play during the first quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Camp Randall Stadium.

Wide receiver Charlie Jones

Oct 22, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver Charlie Jones (15) rushes with the football after catching a pass during the first quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium.

Running back Devin Mockobee

Purdue running back Devin Mockobee (45) is tackled by Wisconsin cornerback Max Lofy (12) and Darryl Peterson (17) during the fourth quarter of their game at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, October 22, 2022, in Madison, Wis.

Quarterback Aidan O'Connell

Oct 22, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Aidan O'Connell (16) reaches the ball out to score a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium.

Cornerback Reese Taylor

Oct 22, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Skyler Bell (11) makes a reception against Purdue Boilermakers defensive back Reese Taylor (1) during the first quarter at Camp Randall Stadium.

Wisconsin safety John Torchio

Oct 22, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers safety John Torchio (15) returns an interception for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Camp Randall Stadium.

