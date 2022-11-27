PHOTO GALLERY: Pictures From Purdue's 30-16 Win Over Indiana

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Purdue football clinched the first Big Ten West title in program history on Saturday with a 30-16 road victory over arch-rival Indiana at Memorial Stadium.

After entering halftime down 7-3, the Boilermakers roared back in the second half, forcing two straight three-and-outs and scoring back-to-back touchdowns to open the third quarter. Sixth-year senior quarterback Aidan O'Connell completed 18 of his 29 passes for 290 yards and two touchdowns.

Sixth-year senior wide receiver Charlie Jones —in his first battle for the Old Oaken Bucket after transferring from Iowa in the offseason — led the team with 143 yards receiving on just four catches, which included a 60-yard strike to take a 24-10 lead and all but put the game away with 9:38 to play.

Redshirt freshman running back Devin Mockobee earned 20 touches and tallied 143 total yards. He slashed through the Indiana defense for a 27-yard score and brought in a team-high five receptions.

The Boilermakers were shaky to start the game, giving up a 71-yard touchdown run to freshman running back Jaylin Lucas, but they held the Hoosiers to nine points in the second half despite giving up 255 total yards.

Redshirt senior cornerback Cory Trice put the game away with an eight-yard interception return for a touchdown with 2:17 left on the clock.

Purdue moves on to play Michigan in the Big Ten Football Championship Game on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Lucas Oil Stadium.

