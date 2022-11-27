Skip to main content

PHOTO GALLERY: Pictures From Purdue's 30-16 Win Over Indiana

Purdue football surged in the second half to take down rival Indiana 30-16 on the road, claiming the Old Oaken Bucket for the second straight season and earning the first Big Ten West title in program history. Recap the action by scrolling through 20 photos from Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Purdue football clinched the first Big Ten West title in program history on Saturday with a 30-16 road victory over arch-rival Indiana at Memorial Stadium. 

After entering halftime down 7-3, the Boilermakers roared back in the second half, forcing two straight three-and-outs and scoring back-to-back touchdowns to open the third quarter. Sixth-year senior quarterback Aidan O'Connell completed 18 of his 29 passes for 290 yards and two touchdowns. 

Sixth-year senior wide receiver Charlie Jones —in his first battle for the Old Oaken Bucket after transferring from Iowa in the offseason — led the team with 143 yards receiving on just four catches, which included a 60-yard strike to take a 24-10 lead and all but put the game away with 9:38 to play. 

Redshirt freshman running back Devin Mockobee earned 20 touches and tallied 143 total yards. He slashed through the Indiana defense for a 27-yard score and brought in a team-high five receptions. 

The Boilermakers were shaky to start the game, giving up a 71-yard touchdown run to freshman running back Jaylin Lucas, but they held the Hoosiers to nine points in the second half despite giving up 255 total yards. 

Redshirt senior cornerback Cory Trice put the game away with an eight-yard interception return for a touchdown with 2:17 left on the clock. 

Purdue moves on to play Michigan in the Big Ten Football Championship Game on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Lucas Oil Stadium. 

Old Oaken Bucket

Jack Sullivan Old Oaken Bucket

Cam Allen

cam allen vs indiana

Devin Mockobee

devin mockobee touchdown vs indiana

Payne Durham

Payne Durham vs Indiana

Cory Trice

Cory Trice vs Indiana

Charlie Jones

charlie jones catch vs indiana

Old Oaken Bucket

Old Oaken Bucket grab

Devin Mockobee

devin mockobee tackled vs indiana
Payne Durham

payne durham catch vs indiana

Jacob Wahlberg, OC Brothers 

Wahlberg, Brothers vs Indiana

Defense

purdue defense vs indiana

Devin Mockobee

devin mockobee run vs indiana

Old Oaken Bucket

old oaken bucket celebration

Jeff Brohm

Jeff Brohm after win against Indiana

Cory Trice 

Cory Trice touchdown

Devin Mockobee

devin mockobee open field vs indiana

Charlie Jones

Charlie Jones vs indiana

Kydran Jenkins, Jalen Graham

Kydran jenskins, Jalen Graham vs Indiana

Aidan O'Connell

Aidan O'Connell throw vs indiana

Old Oaken Bucket

Old Oaken Bucket group
  • Purdue Defeats Indiana 30-16, Clinches Big Ten West Title: After trailing Indiana 7-3 at halftime, Purdue took control of the game by scoring two straight touchdowns to open the third quarter. Running back Devin Mockobee notched 157 scrimmage yards while wide receiver Charlie Jones made four catches for 143 yards. The team will play Michigan in the Big Ten Football Championship Game next Saturday. CLICK HERE 
  • Purdue, Indiana Live Blog: Purdue football was on the road against rival Indiana and claimed the Old Oaken Bucket for the second consecutive season while simultaneously earning a Big Ten West title. Recap some of the action from our live blog. CLICK HERE 

