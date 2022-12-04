PHOTO GALLERY: Purdue Vs. Michigan Big Ten Championship
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Take a look at 30 photos from the Big Ten football championship held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. on Saturday night.
The Michigan Wolverines defeated the Purdue Boilermakers 43-22 for their second consecutive Big Ten championship and their 44th in program history.
On the other hand, Purdue won its first Big Ten west title and was looking for its ninth Big Ten title and first championship since 2000 when the Boilermakers had to share the title with Northwestern and yes, Michigan.
"Really proud of our football team," Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said in a post game press conference.
"They've done a great job this year. They've battled through a lot, like other teams do, but some ups and downs, and they continue to play hard and work hard. They found a way to get in a championship-level game, like we did today, which is tremendous. We had a great atmosphere. Our fans really turned out, as well as Michigan's."
Below are 30 photos full of up-close action, touchdowns, celebrations and history for the Boilers making it to the title game as a divisional champion.
Aidan O'Connell
Jalen Graham
Charlie Jones
Aidan O'Connell
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Purdue Boilermaker fans
Charlie Jones
Devin Mockobee
Aidan O'Connell
Nic Caraway
Charlie Jones
Antonio Stevens
Jalen Graham
Purdue defense
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Charlie Jones
Purdue Pete
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Mitchell Fineran
Mershawn Rice
Charlie Jones
Branson Deen
Devin Mockobee
Trophy Celebration
Jim Harbaugh
Donovan Edwards
J.J. McCarthy
Prepping for next season:
Brohm said he hopes his players remember the feeling of what it was like to play in a game like this. Maybe it will motivate them to work even harder because after all, the team is built on hard work, grinding to get better and fearing no opponent.
"We're able to take some hits in the chin and punches in the gut and get back up and keep competing," he said. "That's what it takes to win."
