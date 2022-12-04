Skip to main content

PHOTO GALLERY: Purdue Vs. Michigan Big Ten Championship

Relive the action of the Big Ten football championship with 30 photos from inside Lucas Oil Stadium where Purdue took on Michigan.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Take a look at 30 photos from the Big Ten football championship held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. on Saturday night.

The Michigan Wolverines defeated the Purdue Boilermakers 43-22 for their second consecutive Big Ten championship and their 44th in program history.

On the other hand, Purdue won its first Big Ten west title and was looking for its ninth Big Ten title and first championship since 2000 when the Boilermakers had to share the title with Northwestern and yes, Michigan.

"Really proud of our football team," Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said in a post game press conference. 

"They've done a great job this year. They've battled through a lot, like other teams do, but some ups and downs, and they continue to play hard and work hard. They found a way to get in a championship-level game, like we did today, which is tremendous. We had a great atmosphere. Our fans really turned out, as well as Michigan's."   

Below are 30 photos full of up-close action, touchdowns, celebrations and history for the Boilers making it to the title game as a divisional champion.

Aidan O'Connell

Aidan O'Connell

Jalen Graham

Jalen Graham

Charlie Jones

Charlie Jones

Aidan O'Connell

Aidan O'Connell

Tyrone Tracy Jr.

Tyrone Tracy

Purdue Boilermaker fans

Purdue Boilermaker fans

Charlie Jones

Charlie Jones
Charlie Jones

Devin Mockobee

Devin Mockobee

Aidan O'Connell

Aidan O'Connell

Nic Caraway

Nic Caraway

Charlie Jones

Charlie Jones
Charlie Jones

Antonio Stevens

Antonio Stevens

Jalen Graham

Jalen Graham

Purdue defense

Purdue defense

Tyrone Tracy Jr.

Tyrone Tracy

Charlie Jones

Charlie Jones
Charlie Jones

Purdue Pete

Purdue Pete

Tyrone Tracy Jr.

Tyrone Tracy

Mitchell Fineran

Mitchell Fineran

Mershawn Rice

Mershawn Rice

Charlie Jones

Charlie Jones

Branson Deen

Branson Deen

Devin Mockobee

Devin Mockobee

Trophy Celebration

Trophy celebration

Jim Harbaugh

Jim Harbaugh

Donovan Edwards

Donovan Edwards

J.J. McCarthy

J.J. McCarthy

Prepping for next season:

Brohm said he hopes his players remember the feeling of what it was like to play in a game like this. Maybe it will motivate them to work even harder because after all, the team is built on hard work, grinding to get better and fearing no opponent.

"We're able to take some hits in the chin and punches in the gut and get back up and keep competing," he said. "That's what it takes to win."

  • WHAT COACH BROHM SAID Purdue football coach Jeff Brohm took to the podium following the Boilermakers' 43-22 loss to Michigan in the Big Ten championship. Read his full transcript, or just watch the attached video of the full press conference. CLICK HERE
  • WHAT O'CONNELL AND JONES SAID Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell and wide receiver Charlie Jones addressed media following the Boilermakers' 43-22 loss to Michigan in the Big Ten championship game. Read their transcripts, or just watch the attached video of the full press conference. CLICK HERE
  • WHAT J.J. McCARTHY SAID: Here's what Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy said after the Wolverines' Big Ten championship win over Purdue. Read the full transcript, or just watch his press conference video. CLICK HERE
  • GAME STORY: Michigan football remained undefeated with a 43-22 win over the Purdue Boilermakers in the Big Ten Championship game on Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. CLICK HERE 

Aidan O'Connell and Jeff Brohm
Football

