PHOTO GALLERY: Purdue Vs. Michigan Big Ten Championship

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Take a look at 30 photos from the Big Ten football championship held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. on Saturday night.

The Michigan Wolverines defeated the Purdue Boilermakers 43-22 for their second consecutive Big Ten championship and their 44th in program history.

On the other hand, Purdue won its first Big Ten west title and was looking for its ninth Big Ten title and first championship since 2000 when the Boilermakers had to share the title with Northwestern and yes, Michigan.

"Really proud of our football team," Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said in a post game press conference.

"They've done a great job this year. They've battled through a lot, like other teams do, but some ups and downs, and they continue to play hard and work hard. They found a way to get in a championship-level game, like we did today, which is tremendous. We had a great atmosphere. Our fans really turned out, as well as Michigan's."

Below are 30 photos full of up-close action, touchdowns, celebrations and history for the Boilers making it to the title game as a divisional champion.

Aidan O'Connell © Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Jalen Graham © Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Charlie Jones © Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports Aidan O'Connell © Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports Tyrone Tracy Jr. © Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports Purdue Boilermaker fans © Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports Charlie Jones © Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports © Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Devin Mockobee © Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Aidan O'Connell © Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Nic Caraway © Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Charlie Jones © Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK © Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK Antonio Stevens © Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK Jalen Graham © Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK Purdue defense © Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Tyrone Tracy Jr. © Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK Charlie Jones © Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports © Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK Purdue Pete © Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK Tyrone Tracy Jr. © Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK Mitchell Fineran © Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK Mershawn Rice © Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK Charlie Jones © Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK Branson Deen Devin Mockobee © Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK Trophy Celebration © Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK Jim Harbaugh © Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK Donovan Edwards © Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK J.J. McCarthy © Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Prepping for next season:

Brohm said he hopes his players remember the feeling of what it was like to play in a game like this. Maybe it will motivate them to work even harder because after all, the team is built on hard work, grinding to get better and fearing no opponent.

"We're able to take some hits in the chin and punches in the gut and get back up and keep competing," he said. "That's what it takes to win."