What J.J. McCarthy Said After Michigan's Big Ten Championship Win Over Purdue

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy headed to the podium following the Wolverines' 43-22 win over Purdue in the Big Ten championship.

McCarthy completed 11-for-17 passes for 161 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. Read his full transcript below or just watch the attached press conference video.

On the last couple of weeks winning without Blake Corum...

McCARTHY: "It's just next man up mentality. That's something that we preach no matter who goes down or what position goes down. But at the end of the day it's like Coach Harbaugh said, it's a brotherhood that leans on each other.

No matter what happens, no matter what adversity we face, we're always going to get through it together with that perseverance he talked about. It just shows up week by week. Yeah, it would be amazing to have Blake, and it would do wonders for us, but at the end of the day it's next man up, and we're just going to lean on each other and get through it."

On how Jim Harbaugh has been like a father figure to help growth in career, education and football...

McCARTHY: "I would just say, like, that consistency is something that's really hard to find. That's a guy who has got it. And everything he does from just a leadership standpoint, a problem-solver standpoint, he is to the T. Like Donovan said, it's just genuine, true love.

He really does love us like his own sons, and he means that, and that just means a lot because there's a lot of college football coaches out there that just think of their players as numbers. He sees us for the human beings that we are, and it's just — you couldn't ask for anything better out of your head coach."

On Michigan's chances in the playoffs...

McCARTHY: "I love our chances. Last year it was kind of the bright lights, everything was new, Big Ten Championship, College Football Playoff. Going into the offseason it gave us so much momentum, and we knew that we could get there, and we could get back. Ultimately, this whole offseason it was about winning it. So at the end of the day everything is great that happened today, but job is not finished. We've got a lot bigger plans in mind."

On Aidan O'Connell...

McCARTHY: "Yeah, I shot him a DM earlier last week, just sending my love and prayers to him and his family. He is from Illinois, and that means a lot just seeing him and what he has done this year and what he has done through his whole career. That kid is a fighter. He is a fighter, from the get-go he stepped on campus.

I was just so proud to see him go out there and do his thing and play the sport that he loves, and he didn't shake one bit. I mean, that quarterback fraternity, especially like us Illinois QBs, we stick together. We're tight-knit. I love that guy. I truly do. I'm right beside him with everything he stands for, and I'm just really excited to see what he does with the rest of his career."

On how much Georgia beating Michigan last season motivated the Wolverines...

McCARTHY: "Me personally I feel like it drove me so much that this victory tonight doesn't really feel like anything. That's something that's really hard to come by. I mean, back-to-back Big Ten Championships is amazing, but just that feeling that we had last year, this is just in the way of making sure that feeling never happens again. And, yeah, it was just a drive and a fire inside of us that was just ignited, and it's still burning."

On the possibility of playing Ohio State again...

McCARTHY: "Please. Please. Bring it on. That would be truly a blessing if we get a shot to play those boys again."

On Will Johnson...

McCARTHY: "100%. I mean, he is a freshman that came in that he didn't play like a freshman, and he just had so much God-given ability that was backed up with his tremendous work ethic and his skills. I mean, his skills are top of the charts. I just can't wait to see him keep growing, keep grooming into the great player that he is going to become. I mean, every day in practice is just a blessing to go up against that guy because he really is the truth. He really is."

On becoming the starting quarterback...

McCARTHY: "Yeah, the journey has definitely been a roller coaster. Just going back to my injury in the offseason and then obviously the competition with Cade. Cade is a great quarterback.

A lot it at the beginning of the year and fall camp was just focused on trying to beat him out. Then once I did, it was like, okay, now we have games to win. It was just that constant kind of — a bunch of obstacles that just made me improve in every way I possibly can. So I was just super blessed to have that opportunity to be able to compete with a great quarterback like that, but ultimately it's the team around me.

I mean, it's the team around him that brought us to this position, and we couldn't have done it without the other 140-some guys."

On Michigan's offensive line...

McCARTHY: "It's something we just expect every week because they put it out every week. I mean, I'll say it and keep saying it. Best offensive line in the country, hands down. We're able to pass and run as efficiently as we've been doing all year, and it's all because of them."

On the championship feeling like a home game with all the Michigan fans...

McCARTHY: "I think it speaks testament to our fan base. Now it's the greatest fan base in the country. They travel. We're out Northeast playing at Rutgers, and it feels like a home game."