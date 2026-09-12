Postgame Quotes That Matter From Barry Odom After Purdue's Week 2 Loss to Wake Forest

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue has suffered multiple heartbreaking losses over the last year, but perhaps Saturday's loss to Wake Forest was the worst. The Boilermakers appeared to pull out a 36-30 double overtime victory with a stop on 4th-and-15, but an official review overturned a spot, allowing the Demon Deacons to score on their final possession and escape with a 38-36 win.

It was a gut punch to head coach Barry Odom, who is trying to get Purdue back on the right track on the gridiron. A win on Saturday would have moved the needle for the program, but instead, the Boilers are still left searching for answers.

Odom spoke with the media following the 38-36 loss. Here are some of the key quotes from the head coach.

The issue on the 4th-and-15

Sep 12, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons head coach Jake Dickert. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Purdue struggled defensively in the first three quarters, but came up with some big stops late. It appeared that the Boilermakers got the most important stop of the game on a 4th-and-15, but Carlos Hernandez was able to squeeze enough yards out of a reception to keep the drive alive after review.

Odom said that Purdue was trying to bring pressure, but also wanted to account for quarterback Gio Lopez's ability to move with his legs and extend a play.

"We were a little concerned about that," Odom said. "We certainly knew where the first-down marker was. We were trying to create enough pressure to where there was an underneath throw and then we'd rally to make the tackle short of the first."

Odom also said that Purdue tried to get Trey Smith onto the field for the final play, but didn't feel like time allowed the Boilermakers to make a switch after seeing Wake Forest's alignment offensively.

"We were wanting to get another defensive lineman in, depending on who they had on the field," Odom said. "That was the long conversation that was going on ... We were going to get Trey Smith in the game, and I didn't feel like, and Kevin [Kane] didn't feel like, that we had time to get that personnel out on the field after they showed us the formation."

What was Purdue's play-call on the failed 2-point conversion?

Sep 12, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver Xavier Townsend (3) is tackled. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Before Wake Forest scored the winning two-point conversion, Purdue scored a touchdown on its possession of double overtime on a three-yard touchdown run by Fame Ijeboi. The Boilermakers failed to pick up the two-point conversion, leaving the door cracked for the Demon Deacons on their ensuing drive.

What was the thinking behind Purdue's PAT attempt?

"We had motion across, blocks on the perimeter, they were in man coverage, and we tried to get Xavier [Townsend] in the flat," Odom said. "With the way they were playing coverage, with them running over top and us running underneath, it gave us a really good shot."

Ryan Browne keeps Purdue in the game

Sep 12, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Ryan Browne (15) throws a pass. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although it came in a loss, Ryan Browne deserves a lot of credit for his effort on Saturday. He completed 32-of-42 passes for 329 yards and a touchdown. His biggest moment came on a 4th-and-goal from the 9-yard line in overtime with the Boilers trailing 23-30.

Browne was hit while throwing the football, but stood in the pocket long enough to get the ball to the end zone and De'Nylon Morrissette hauled in the pass.

"He kept us in the game. He made some big-time throws, stood in the pocket, got hit a couple of times," Odom said. "He gave us an opportunity to win the game."

Browne has been outstanding through the first two weeks for Purdue, making better decisions and protecting the football.

Purdue continues to struggle to get off the field

Sep 12, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Gio Lopez (3) is tackled. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Third downs continue to bite Purdue this season. Wake Forest converted 5-of-11 third-down opportunities on Saturday. The Boilers came up with some key stops late, but Lopez did some damage through the air and with his legs early in the contest.

"Early on, we didn't get enough pass rush, and I thought we were a little bit loose on our coverage," Odom said. "As the game went on and we had a better feel for that, I think our guys played better.

"Kevin made some adjustments — personnel and formation that we were getting ... I thought we played a little more urgent [later] and played more on their side of the line of scrimmage. We have to figure out a way to do that early on."

The competition only gets more difficult, so Purdue has to find ways to get off the field on third down more consistently.

Still fighting for a signature win

Purdue Boilermakers defensive back Hudauri Hines (4) gestures to the student section. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Purdue looked like a much better football team than it was one year ago. Odom said as much in his postgame presser. But he understands that it doesn't mean much unless it starts resulting in wins.

"We're fighting to get a win for everybody. Everybody: inside the locker room, the people who support Purdue. Everybody is so hungry for that win," Odom said. "To come up inches short, it doesn't make it any easier."

"You've gotta find ways to get them in position in those one-possession games to come out on top," Odom said. "You can pour into the game, every single thing with your soul, and sometimes you come up short."

The next opportunity comes next week, as Purdue opens Big Ten play against UCLA on Saturday in Los Angeles.

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