Purdue Presented With Perfect Opportunity vs. Wake Forest

Labeling a game as a "must-win" in the second week of the season is unwarranted. In a 12-game season, Purdue will have plenty of chances to show it has made progress from the past two dreadful seasons. But Saturday's matchup with Wake Forest is arguably the biggest opportunity Barry Odom has had in his early tenure in West Lafayette.

Nobody wanted Purdue to finish 2-10 in 2025 and go winless in Big Ten play for a second straight season. There also weren't high expectations for Odom's inaugural season leading the Boilermakers. This year is different, though.

Purdue upgraded its roster through the transfer portal. It retained its starting quarterback. The program has lived by the mantra, "on a mission." Saturday afternoon against Wake Forest is the team's first attempt to prove that it has made significant progress since last fall.

Odom knows it, too. During his weekly press conference on Monday, he mentioned that he and his staff prepped for Wake Forest before the Week 1 matchup against Indiana State.

"I thought our coaching staff did a nice job of having an actual game plan for Wake Forest even before our Week 1 opponent," Odom said. "Took their game against Akron and added those things to our initial game plan. We're well ahead of where we would be in a normal week because of the work they did."

Saturday's game presents a major opportunity for the second season of the Odom era. A win over Wake Forest isn't going to be the No. 1 topic on ESPN's SportsCenter on Sunday morning, but it would be a headlining moment for Purdue.

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Barry Odom looks on during warmups. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Purdue has lost 20 consecutive games to Power Four opponents — 21 if you want to give Oregon State (2024) the benefit of the doubt. Wake Forest won nine games last season, and as a playmaker at quarterback, with Gio Lopez under center. He threw for 350 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 39 more in last week's 38-16 win over Akron, by the way.

This isn't an easy game by any measure.

Beating Wake Forest inside Ross-Ade Stadium would give fans hope about the direction of the program. It would serve as a major momentum booster ahead of the Boilermakers' trip to Los Angeles for a matchup against UCLA, the first Big Ten contest of the season.

It's not fair to say Purdue's season hinges on Saturday's game against Wake Forest. The Boilermakers will have 10 more chances on the schedule to show it's making strides toward becoming a competitive Big Ten program again.

A loss to a nine-win ACC club wouldn't be the end of Purdue's season. A win, though? A win would breathe fresh energy and new life into a program that has been buried in college football's cemetery for the past two years. There would be restored belief that, with 10 games still on the schedule, the Boilermakers might be able to surprise some folks this year.

No, Saturday's game isn't a "must-win" for Purdue, but it is a major opportunity to get the Boilers headed back in the right direction and create positive momentum early in the season.

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