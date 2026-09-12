Purdue vs. Wake Forest Live Game Blog With Updates, Highlights & Analysis

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — It's only the second week of the season, but Purdue already finds itself in a pivotal matchup. The Boilermakers welcome Wake Forest to Ross-Ade Stadium, hoping to snap a 20-game losing streak to Power Four opponents.

Purdue Boilermakers On SI will provide up-to-date news and analysis as the Boilermakers and Demon Deacons go head-to-head in West Lafayette. You can refresh this page frequently for live updates, news and analysis throughout the game.

Purdue (1-0) vs. Wake Forest (1-0) game blog

Purdue's offense huddles up. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Pregame

I don't see veteran left tackle Joey Tanona going through warm-ups while both teams are on the field. He suffered an injury in fall camp and missed the opener against Indiana State. Looks like he may be out again this week.

It was a lovely morning early but the clouds are still lingering around Ross-Ade Stadium. We could see some showers around kickoff. How much could that impact today's game?

Kickoff between Purdue and Wake Forest is scheduled for noon ET. The game will air on Fox Sports 1 (FS1). This is the sixth meeting between the two teams, with Purdue owning a 4-1 advantage.

What's at stake

Barry Odom at Ross-Ade Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Purdue Boilermakers

Although it's only the second game in a long college football season, Saturday's matchup against Wake Forest feels like a potential turning point for the Barry Odom era at Purdue. The Boilermakers haven't defeated a Power Four opponent since a 35-31 victory over Indiana in November 2023.

A win over a quality Wake Forest squad would give Purdue momentum heading into Big Ten play next week, as it heads to Los Angeles for a late-night showdown with UCLA. If the Boilers fall to 1-1, there may not be much optimism from the fanbase about escaping L.A. with a win.

Wake Forest Demon Deacons

The Demon Deacons enjoyed a nine-win season a year ago under new head coach Jake Dickert. It was a tremendous start to his tenure in Winston-Salem, and he'd like to follow it up with another big year. Getting a road win against Purdue would get the Demon Deacons to 2-0 on the year before a big-time matchup against No. 7 Miami.

Wake Forest didn't have have a ton of trouble in road games last year, finishing with a 3-2 record away from its home field. Although the Boilermakers have struggled in recent seasons, getting a road victory over a Big Ten team would be a nice confidence booster moving forward.

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