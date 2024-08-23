Pro Football Focus Ranks All 18 Big Ten Starting QBs Ahead of 2024 Season
There are going to be a lot of new faces at quarterback in the Big Ten when the season officially kicks off for the conference on Thursday, Aug. 29. Only four teams return last year's starting quarterback — meaning we have 14 new players to learn about this fall.
Who's the best? Who's the worst? Pro Football Focus (PFF) analyst Dalton Wasserman went through the process of ranking all 18 quarterabcks in the Big Ten ahead of the 2024 season.
New Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel is listed as the top quarterback in the conference, and is listed as No. 2 in the country among Power Four players. Penn State returning gunslinger Drew Allar is listed as the second-best quarterback in the Big Ten.
A few other notable names include USC's Mller Moss (No.4), Ohio State's Will Howard (No. 5), Michigan State's Aidan Chiles (No. 11) and Nebraska's Dylan Raiola (No. 12).
Here's how Wasserman ranked all 18 Big Ten quarterbacks ahead of the 2024 campaign:
- Dillon Gabriel, Oregon Ducks
- Drew Allar, Penn State Nittany Lions
- Tyler Van Dyke, Wisconsin Badgers
- Miller Moss, USC Trojans
- Will Howard, Ohio State Buckeyes
- Will Rogers, Washington Huskies
- Kurtis Rourke, Indiana Hoosiers
- Hudson Card, Purdue Boilermakers
- Luke Altmyer, Illinois Fighting Illini
- Ethan Garbers, UCLA Bruins
- Aidan Chiles, Michigan State Spartans
- Dylan Raiola, Nebraska Cornhuskers
- Max Brosmer, Minnesota Golden Gophers
- Cade McNamara, Iowa Hawkeyes
- Alex Orji, Michigan Wolverines
- Athan Kaliakmanis, Rutgers Scarlet Knights
- Billy Edwards Jr., Maryland Terrapins
- Mike Wright, Northwestern Wildcats
