Purdue AD Mike Bobinski Releases Statement After Firing Football Coach Ryan Walters
Ryan Walters' tenure as Purdue's head football coach concluded on Sunday, as the school decided to part ways after two seasons. The Boilermakers finished the 2024 season with a 1-11 record, ending the year on an 11-game losing streak, the worst for any Power Four football program.
Walters was the coach for two seasons, posting a 5-19 record in West Lafayette. The Boilermakers were obliterated a number of times throughout the year, losing eight games by 17 points or more. That includes a pair of blowout losses to in-state rivals Notre Dame (66-7) and Indiana (66-0).
On Sunday, Purdue athletic director Mike Bobinski released a lengthy statement explaining his decision to move on from Walters.
"After an ongoing assessment, and in consultation with president Mung Chiang and the University's Board of Trustees, I have made the decision that a change in the leadership of our football program is necessary," Bobinski's statement reads.
"As college athletics enters an entirely new era in 2025, it's a pivotal time for Purdue, and we must take the steps necessary to best position our football program for success. We are determined to provide the University and our incredibly loyal fans football performance that reflects the excellence of Purdue and is worhty of their continued support.
"This was a truly difficult decision, as head coach Ryan Walters continued to lead the Boilermakers with integrity, resilience and poise in the face of considerable challenges. We thank Ryan for his steadfast commitment to Purdue and our student-athletes and wish him and his family the very best in his future endeavors.
"A national search has commenced to select new leadership for the Boilermaker football program. We will conduct a thorough search process and look forward to bringing aboard a new head coach equipped to restore Purdue football to its proud tradition of success."
Purdue enjoyed plenty of success prior to Walters' arrival. In 2022, the Boilermakers won a Big Ten West title, advancing to the Big Ten Championship Game under Jeff Brohm. After the season, though, Louisville hired Brohm away from Purdue, leaving the Boilers scrambling for a new coach.
Walters was hired after leading a stingy Illinois defense in 2022. There was hope that his defensive mindset paired would prove to be beneficial in West Lafayette. It never really clicked, though.
Now, Purdue begins a search for a new head coach. Whoever is next will be the fifth coach the program has hired since Joe Tiller's retirement after the 2008 season.
Related stories on Purdue football
WALTERS FIRED AFTER SECOND SEASON AT PURDUE: Purdue coach Ryan Walters has been fired following Purdue's 1-11 season in 2024. Walters' tenure in West Lafayette comes to an end after two seasons. CLICK HERE
PURDUE LOSES ANOTHER COMMIT: Purdue has lost its third recruit in a two-day span. On Friday, three-star linebacker Kimar Nelson announced that he has decommitted from the program. CLICK HERE
PURDUE TE ENTERS TRANSFER PORTAL: Purdue freshman tight end and former four-star prospect Tayvion Galloway has announced his intent to enter the NCAA transfer portal at season's end. CLICK HERE