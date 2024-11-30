Purdue Football Loses Pledge From In-State LB, Third Player to Decommit in 2 Days
The hits keep coming for Purdue football, and not in a positive way. On Friday, the Boilermakers lost another recruit from its 2025 class, with Kimar Nelson decommitting from the program. He became the third verbal pledge to withdraw his commitment from coach Ryan Walters and his staff.
Nelson made his announcement with a post on social media.
"After careful and thoughtful discussions with my family, I have decided to reopen my recruitment," Nelson wrote. "I am deeply appreciative of Coach Walters and the entire Purdue staff for believing in me and offering me an incredible opportunity. This decision was not an easy one, but I feel it is necessary to ensure that I fully evaluate the options available to me now and those that may arise in the near future.
"I want to move forward with confidence, knowing that I will not second guess my decision when I sign my NLI on National Signing Day in February 2025."
Nelson is a 6-foot-2, 220-pound linebacker out of Fort Wayne, Ind. He is ranked as one of the top-50 overall prospects from the state and has earned a three-star rating from 247Sports. He had received offers from Purdue and North Carolina State.
On Thanksgiving, Purdue lost pledges from three-star linebacker Grant Beerman and three-star offensive tackle Kuol Kuol. Beerman flipped his commitment to Illinois and Kuol verbally committed to Iowa State.
Purdue's 2025 class now only has nine commitments. The Boilermakers rank 97th nationally and are last in the Big Ten.
