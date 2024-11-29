Purdue Freshman Tight End Announces Plans to Enter NCAA Transfer Portal
Purdue freshman tight end Tayvion Galloway has announced his intent to enter the NCAA transfer portal. He is the first player from the 2024 Boilermaker roster to make this decision public.
Galloway, who was a four-star prospect in the 2024 recruiting class, spent just one season in West Lafayette. He did not see any game action and will have all four years of eligibility remaining at his next destination.
The 6-foot-6 tight end announced his decision with a post on social media, as well as practice clips from his time at Purdue.
A native of Pickerington, Ohio, Galloway came to Purdue ranked as the No. 30 tight end in the 2024 recruiting class. He was ranked No. 426 nationally, earning a four-star rating from 247Sports.
Galloway received more than 30 offers as a high school recruit, picking Purdue over Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Indiana, Kentucky, LSU, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Michigan State, Ole Miss and others.
Purdue received a lot of bad news on Thanksgiving. In addition to Galloway entering the transfer portal, coach Ryan Walters and the Boilermakers lost two recruits from the 2025 class. First, three-star linebacker Grant Beerman flipped his commitment from Purdue to Illinois.
Later in the day, the Boilers lost a commitment from three-star offensive lineman Kuol Kuol. After those announcements, Purdue's team recruiting ranking dropped to No. 92 nationally. It also ranks last in the Big Ten.
Purdue sits at 1-10 on the 2024 season and has one game remaining in the regular season, playing No. 10 Indiana at Memorial Stadium on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET in Bloomington and the game airs on Fox Sports 1.
