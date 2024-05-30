Purdue Football 2024: Kickoff Times Announced for Indiana State, Nebraska Games
Two additional kickoff times have been released for Purdue's 2024 football schedule. The Boilermakers now have start times for home games against Indiana State (Aug. 31) and Nebraska (Sept. 28).
Purdue will open the season against Indiana State at Ross-Ade Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 31 with a kickoff time set for 12 p.m. ET. The game will air on Big Ten Network.
The Boilermakers will again have a noon kickoff slot for the home game against Nebraska on Saturday, Sept. 28. A television network has yet to be announced for that matchup. The Big Ten clash against the Huskers will also be the Homecoming game for Purdue.
After Thursday's announcement, Purdue now has kickoff times for six of its 12 games during the 2024 season. Start times for each of the first four games has been released.
Purdue will play in-state rival Notre Dame at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 14. Then, the Boilermakers are guaranteed at least three night games. Purdue travels to Oregon State for an 8:30 p.m. ET kickoff.
As part of FOX's Friday night football push, Purdue will play two Big Ten foes under the lights. Purdue hosts Oregon at 8 p.m. ET on Friday, Oct. 18 at Ross-Ade Stadium. Then, the Boilers travel to Spartan Stadium for a matchup with Michigan State at 8 p.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 22.
Here's a complete look at Purdue's upcoming schedule:
Saturday, Aug. 31: vs. Indiana State at 12 p.m. ET (TV: Big Ten Network)
Saturday, Sept. 14: vs. Notre Dame at 3:30 p.m. ET (TV: CBS)
Saturday, Sept. 21: at Oregon State at 8:30 p.m. ET (TV: CW)
Saturday, Sept. 28: vs. Nebraska at 12 p.m. ET (TV: TBD)
Saturday, Oct. 4: at Wisconsin (Time/TV: TBD)
Saturday, Oct. 12: at Illinois (Time/TV: TBD)
Friday, Oct. 18: vs. Oregon at 8 p.m. ET (TV: FOX)
Saturday, Nov. 2: vs. Northwestern (Time/TV: TBD)
Saturday, Nov. 9: at Ohio State (Time/TV: TBD)
Saturday, Nov. 16: vs. Penn State (Time/TV: TBD)
Friday, Nov. 22: at Michigan State at 8 p.m. ET (TV: FOX)
Saturday, Nov. 30: at Indiana (Time/TV: TBD)
Related stories on Purdue football
PURDUE ADDS FORMER ILLINOIS LB: Purdue has added a new edge rusher to the roster. Former Illinois outside linebacker Calvin "Trey" Smith is transferring to Purdue after one season with the Fighting Illini. He played in two games in Champaign and is a former three-star recruit. CLICK HERE