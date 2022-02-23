Purdue Football Announces 2022 Spring Practice Schedule

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Purdue football program announced the dates for its 2022 spring practices. The Boilermakers enter their sixth season under the helm of head coach Jeff Brohm.

The team's first day of practice will begin on Monday, Feb. 28. It marks the start of a 15-day practice schedule, culminating in the annual spring game, which will kick off at noon ET on April 9 inside Ross-Ade Stadium. The game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.

Purdue's first four spring practices will be open to the public, and the spring game will have free admission for fans.

Purdue football is coming off a 9-4 season that ended in a thrilling, 48-45 overtime victory over Tennessee in the Music City Bowl in Nashville. The 2021 season was the program's first nine-win campaign since 2003.

The team's 2022 season opener is scheduled for Thursday night, Sept. 1, against Penn State.

Monday, Feb. 28: 4 p.m. ET, open to the public

Wednesday, March 2: 4 p.m. ET, open to the public

Friday, March 4: 4 p.m. ET, open to the public

Monday, March 7: 4 p.m. ET, open to the public

Wednesday, March 9

March 14-19: Spring Break

Monday, March 21

Wednesday, March 23

Friday, March 25

Saturday, March 26

Monday, March 28

Wednesday, March 30

Friday, April 1

Monday, April 4

Wednesday, April 6

Saturday, April 9: Noon ET, Spring Game at Ross-Ade Stadium

