Purdue Football: Contracts, Salaries Released for Coordinators, Assistant Coaches
Purdue is not cutting any corners when it comes to paying its offensive and defensive coordinators on Barry Odom's staff. Both will become the first assistant coaches in program history to receive annual salaries that exceed $1 million.
On Monday, Nathan Baird of The Indianapolis Star reported on the contracts and salaries for Purdue offensive coordinator Josh Henson and defensive coordinator Mike Scherer. A handful of assistant coach contracts were also made available through a public records request.
When he was hired, Odom agreed to a six-year deal worth $39 million, keeping him West Lafayette through the 2030 season. Henson and Scherer both agreed to three-year contracts and four position coaches — Darin Hinshaw (quarterbacks), Lamar Conard (running backs), Jake Trump (defensive ends), and Kelvin Green (defensive line) — inked two-year deals.
Here's the breakdown of the contracts that have been agreed upon as of Feb. 17.
Barry Odom, head coach
Total contract: 6 years, $39 million
- 2025: $6 million
- 2026: $6 million
- 2027: $6.25 million
- 2028: $6.5 million
- 2029: $7 million
- 2030: $7.25 million
Josh Henson, offensive coordinator & tight ends coach
Total contract: 3 years, $3.6 million
- 2025: $1.1 million
- 2026: $1.2 million
- 2027: $1.3 million
Mike Scherer, defensive coordinator & linebackers coach
Total contract: 3 years, $3.3 million
- 2025: $1 million
- 2026: $1.1 million
- 2027: $1.2 million
Lamar Conard, running backs coach
Total contract: 2 years, $300,000
Darin Hinshaw, quarterbacks coach
Total contract: 2 years, $500,000
Kelvin Green, defensive line coach
Total contract: 2 years, $400,000
Jake Trump, defensive ends coach
Total contract: 2 years, $300,000
