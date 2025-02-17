Boilermakers Country

Purdue Football: Contracts, Salaries Released for Coordinators, Assistant Coaches

The contracts and salaries have been revealed for Purdue football's offensive and defensive coordinators, as well as a few position coaches.

Purdue is not cutting any corners when it comes to paying its offensive and defensive coordinators on Barry Odom's staff. Both will become the first assistant coaches in program history to receive annual salaries that exceed $1 million.

On Monday, Nathan Baird of The Indianapolis Star reported on the contracts and salaries for Purdue offensive coordinator Josh Henson and defensive coordinator Mike Scherer. A handful of assistant coach contracts were also made available through a public records request.

When he was hired, Odom agreed to a six-year deal worth $39 million, keeping him West Lafayette through the 2030 season. Henson and Scherer both agreed to three-year contracts and four position coaches — Darin Hinshaw (quarterbacks), Lamar Conard (running backs), Jake Trump (defensive ends), and Kelvin Green (defensive line) — inked two-year deals.

Here's the breakdown of the contracts that have been agreed upon as of Feb. 17.

Barry Odom, head coach

Total contract: 6 years, $39 million

  • 2025: $6 million
  • 2026: $6 million
  • 2027: $6.25 million
  • 2028: $6.5 million
  • 2029: $7 million
  • 2030: $7.25 million

Josh Henson, offensive coordinator & tight ends coach

Total contract: 3 years, $3.6 million

  • 2025: $1.1 million
  • 2026: $1.2 million
  • 2027: $1.3 million

Mike Scherer, defensive coordinator & linebackers coach

Total contract: 3 years, $3.3 million

  • 2025: $1 million
  • 2026: $1.1 million
  • 2027: $1.2 million

Lamar Conard, running backs coach

Total contract: 2 years, $300,000

Darin Hinshaw, quarterbacks coach

Total contract: 2 years, $500,000

Kelvin Green, defensive line coach

Total contract: 2 years, $400,000

Jake Trump, defensive ends coach

Total contract: 2 years, $300,000

