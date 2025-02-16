NFL Boilers: Miami Dolphins Release Running Back Raheem Mostert
The Miami Dolphins have released running back Raheem Mostert following the conclusion of the 2024 NFL season. The team made the announcement via social media on Friday. Mostert is a former Boilermaker who played at Purdue from 2011-14.
Mostert spent the last three NFL seasons with the Dolphins and had a Pro Bowl year in 2023, his second year with the team. That season, the running back piled up 1,012 yards on the ground and rushed for a league-leading 18 touchdowns. He also had 175 receiving yards and caught three touchdown passes.
It was the only time in Mostert's lengthy career that he has received a Pro Bowl spot.
This past season, Mostert appeared in 13 games for Miami and totaled 278 yards on 85 carries. He reached the end zone twice. His time with the Dolphins concludes after three seasons, rushing for a total of 2,181 yards and 23 touchdowns.
Mostert has been in the NFL for 10 seasons, dating back to 2015. He's had stops with the Dolphins, Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, Chicago Bears and San Francisco 49ers. He's accounted for 3,791 rushing yards, 899 receiving yards and 1,173 return yards. He's scored 42 total touchdowns.
Before his arrival in the NFL, Mostert rushed for 759 yards and scored six touchdowns in four seasons at Purdue.
