Purdue DL Malik Langham Receives NFL Rookie Minicamp Invitation
Purdue defensive lineman Malik Langham is getting an opportunity to prove himself in the NFL. He received an invitation to participate in rookie minicamp with the New Orleans Saints.
Langham shared the news with a post on X. In a simple message, he wrote, "Thankful for the opportunity." The Saints are holding their minicamp from May 10-12.
Langham spent just one season at Purdue, transferring after a three-year run at Vanderbilt. He started his career at Florida prior to his arrival in Nashville.
In his lone season with the Boilermakers, Langham tallied 20 tackles, including 12 solo stops. He also had one sack and a fumble recovery for a touchdown during the 2023 campaign.
Over the course of his five years in college, Langham totaled 53 tackles, 25 of which were solo. He also had 3.5 tackles for loss and two sacks.
Langham became the second Purdue player to receive an invitation to a rookie minicamp after the 2024 NFL Draft concluded. Offensive lineman Ben Farrell received an invitation to the Indianapolis Colts' minicamp.
Two Boilers were selected in the 2024 NFL Draft: Running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. (New York Giants) and safety Sanoussi Kane (Baltimore Ravens). Defensive back Cam Allen signed with the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent.
