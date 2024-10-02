Purdue Football Loses Commitment From 3-Star Wide Receiver
Purdue coach Ryan Walters received some more bad news this week. On Monday, three-star wide receiver and in-state prospect Lebron Hill announced his decommitment from program. He had initially given his verbal pledge to the Boilermakers in June.
Hill, a 6-foot-4 receiver from Hammond, Ind., made his announcement with a post on social media. His decision came just a few days after Purdue dropped a 28-10 game to Nebraska, falling to 1-3 on the season.
"After a long conversation with my family and coaches, I've decided to decommit from Purdue," Hill wrote on X. "This wasn't an easy decision. I (have) love for the entire staff; it genuinely felt like home. I just want to personally thank Purdue for all they have done."
Following Saturday's loss to Nebraska, Walters made the decision to fire offensive coordinator Graham Harrell. He named offensive analyst Jason Simmons the interim play-caller for the Purdue offense.
With Hill being an offensive player, you can't help but wonder if moving on from Harrell played a role in his decision to re-open his recruitment.
Hill had initially given his pledge to Louisville and coach Jeff Brohm — who was the leader at Purdue from 2017-22. He decommitted from the Cardinals and quickly pledged to Walters and the Boilermakers.
Per 247Sports, Hill may take a visits to Louisville and Kentucky. He also had conversations with Missouri.
Purdue's 2025 recruiting class currently sits at 12 commitments. The Boilermakers rank 68th nationally and sit at the bottom of the Big Ten.
