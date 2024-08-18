How a New Diet, 'Harping' Coach and a Lunch Box Helped Devin Mockobee Improve
Devin Mockobee has gotten pretty comfortable carrying a football during his time in West Lafayette. It's toting a lunch box around campus that created a little trouble for Purdue's junior running back.
Mockobee has been a dynamic runner in his two seasons with the Boilermakers. He's been the team's leading rusher each of the last two seasons, totaling 1,779 yards and 15 touchdowns. Despite the solid numbers, there's been one knock against the running back: His weight.
At a playing weight of 195 pounds in his first two seasons, the grind of a Big Ten schedule took its toll on Mockobee's body. So, when the 2023 campaign concluded, there was a concerted effort for the running back to bulk up in the offseason.
"It got to a point where they were sending me to classes with a lunch box to keep snacks and food, so I'd always be eating in class," Mockobee said.
Carrying a lunch box around campus is more common at an elementary school than on a college campus. Mockobee didn't invest in any unique designs — this wasn't a Scooby-Doo-themed pale, complete with a festive thermos. This was a working-man's lunch box.
And make no mistake, Mockobee's quest to add weight basically served as a third job in the offseason — behind football and school.
"It's always been a rough thing for me, putting weight on. So, that was something I struggled with for years. But it was just one of those things, coming into this year it was really focusing on having enough calories," Mockobee said. "Being with football and engineering and all that, it was really hard to fit in all the food I needed for the day. That was the main thing, just making sure the amount of food I was eating was enough."
Sounds a little odd at first, doesn't it — someone monitoring a football player's diet to ensure he's eating enough? But putting on weight was such an important piece of Mockobee's growth and development that he needed to be held accountable.
"It started with our strength coach (Kiero Small) having a real conversation with him about the importance of it," said running backs coach Lamar Conrad. "Obviously, I was harping on him.
"At the end of the day, he bought in. Now, I had to make some phone calls. I called mom, I called dad, I put Mock on the spot a little bit. I got some more information on his eating habits from people who have been around him his entire life, and we all came together and had some tough conversations about what his future could be if he changed his body."
Maybe it wasn't the most fun process — carrying around Uncrustables and other snacks across campus every day — but Mockobee's commitment paid off. At the start of fall camp, the running back weighed in at 207 pounds.
Putting on those additional 12 pounds has given Mockobee a lot more confidence in what he can do on the football field in his junior season.
Devin Mockobee the power back?
Despite playing slightly underweight, Mockobee has performed at a high level early in his career at Purdue. The former walk-on has rushed for over 800 yards in each of his first two seasons with the Boilermakers.
Most of his his success has been attributed to his speed and elusiveness. Mockobee's body really struggled to withstand the hits a running back takes in a power conference like the Big Ten, though.
The added weight should allow Mockobee to be a more durable offensive weapon in 2024.
"It's not just the weight, it's the strength," Conrad said. "You can't play in the Big Ten at (195) pounds. He played last year pretty banged up and it affected a lot of aspects of his game."
Finding a balance has been tricky for Mockobee. Conrad wanted the running back to put on additional weight and add more power to his game. At the same time, Purdue wants its No. 1 ball carrier to maintain his quickness and escapability.
"He's a stronger runner. He's more explosive in and out of his cuts. He's always been really quick, but he could get knocked off line a little bit," Conrad said. "I like that aspect of his game, but I want him to be stronger when he puts his feet in the ground."
Making the transition from a speed back to one who plays with power might be a tough transition for some. But Mockobee says he's always wanted to be the type of player who could play through contact.
He may not transform into the next Mike Alstott — one of the greatest power runners in college football and NFL history — but Mockobee is confident he'll be a more complete back in 2024.
"I've always had the mentality of wanting to run through a guy, but obviously I didn't have the size to do that last year or the year before," he said.
"So, I think it'll make a big difference with the weight that I have this year to be able to run (through contact) versus trying to run away from stuff."
Who would've thought a lunch box could have such an impact on a football player's career?
