Big Ten Network's Jake Butt Gives Major Praise to Purdue's Dillon Thieneman
Following a stellar freshman season in 2023, Purdue defensive back Dillon Thieneman is considered one of the top secondary players in college football. He's receiving a lot of praise from Big Ten Network analyst Jake Butt.
Thieneman enjoyed a strong freshman campaign, recording team-highs in tackles (106) and interceptions (six). He was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year and was a third-team All-American selection by the Associated Press.
Butt was complimentary about Thieneman and believes the true sophomore has the ability to produce at a high level again in 2024.
"How about Dillon Thieneman? We can give some love to Dillon Thieneman, the safety from Purdue," Butt said. "He was a Freshman All-American last year. He was third-team AP All-American already.
"In that Ryan Walters defense, the position he plays is in position to make plays. He proved last year as a true freshman — that guy's going to make a ton of plays."
Thieneman has already proven he's got the talent to compete with the best players in the Big Ten. But what Butt likes about the defensive back most is his work ethic. The BTN analyst raved about Thieneman's hunger to get even better this coming season.
"I read all offseason about how he's coming out to practice 30 minutes early, he's staying an hour late. No one watches more film than him," Butt said. "So, this guy is going into his sophomore year, coming off an explosive freshman year and yet he's still hungry for more. It feels like a safe bet that Thieneman is going to be in the conversation to be an All-American."
Thieneman has been named to multiple preseason watch lists this year, an early candidate for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, the Jim Thorpe Award and the Chuck Bednarik Award. He's also a preseason All-American selection by The Sporting News.
We'll catch out first glimpse of Thieneman and the Boilermakers on Saturday, Aug. 31 when they host Indiana State at Ross-Ade Stadium.
