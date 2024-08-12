Pair of Key Boilers to Miss Purdue's Season Opener vs. Indiana State
Purdue coach revealed some bad news on Monday, saying that projected starting cornerback Nyland Green and wide receiver CJ Smith will miss the season opener against Indiana State.
Both Green and Smith transferred to Purdue from Georgia in the offseason. Both are also expected to be key pieces for the Boilermakers in 2024. While it's an unfortunate update, Walters sounds hopeful that both will be able to return for the Sept. 14 showdown against rival Notre Dame.
Walters said that Smith has a hamstring injury and Green is battling a foot issue.
“(Smith’s injury) is not as bad as we initially thought, and he has responded very well to treatment,” said Walters. “He’ll miss that first game. Luckily, we got a bye week (Sept. 7) after that and the goal is to get him back for Notre Dame. That’s a very real possibility. But, bottom line is, we’re not going to bring him back until he’s ready.
“Nyland got his foot stepped on. He’s got a non-surgical injury to his foot, which is a blessing. It could have been a lot worse. He will miss that first game, but, again, we got a bye week. You can’t tell him that he’s questionable for Notre Dame. In his mind, he’s playing in that one.”
While having a bye week so early in the season isn't always the best positioning, Walters says he's "praising the Lord" that the Boilermakers will have Sept. 7 off to get healthy for the showdown against the Fighting Irish.
Purdue finished last season with a 4-8 record and is looking for a bounce-back year. The Boilers open the season against the Sycamores on Aug. 31 at Ross-Ade Stadium. The game airs on Big Ten Network.
Related stories on Purdue football
HELDT POISED FOR BREAKOUT YEAR: Will Heldt looks like a completely different player as a sophomore at Purdue. He's been dominant during fall camp, earning the nickname, "The Terminator." CLICK HERE
PURDUE OL FINALLY HEALTHY IN 2024: Purdue had to play musical chairs with its offensive line in 2023 due to injuries. The Boilermakers feel much better about the depth up front this year. CLICK HERE