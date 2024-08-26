Boilermakers Country

Purdue Releases Depth Chart Ahead of Season Opener vs. Indiana State

Game week has finally arrived in West Lafayette. On Monday, Purdue released its first depth chart of the 2024 season, as the Boilers open against Indiana State.

Dustin Schutte

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Ryan Walters leads the Boilermakers onto the field
Purdue Boilermakers head coach Ryan Walters leads the Boilermakers onto the field / Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

Purdue has released its first depth chart of the 2024 college football season. The Boilermakers open the season on Saturday, Aug. 31 against Indiana State at Ross-Ade Stadium (noon Et, Big Ten Network).

The team's depth chart was released on Monday, less than a week before the Boilers hit the field for their first game of the year. Also some of the starters have been made clear through their work in fall camp, this is the first time an official depth chart has been released.

Two significant notes to remember: Receiver CJ Smith and defensive back Nyland Green — both transfers from Georgia — are unavailable for the opener against the Sycamores. Both suffered injuries and will rest in Week 1. The hope is that both return for the Sept. 14 showdown against Notre Dame.

Here's the first glimpse of Purdue's depth chart entering the 2024 season.

Offense

Position

Starters

2nd Team

3rd Team

Quarterback

Hudson Card (Sr.)

Ryan Browne (Fr.)

Marcos Davila (Fr.)

Running Back

Devin Mockobee (Jr.) OR Reggie Love II (Sr.)

Devin Mockobee (Jr.) OR Reggie Love II (Sr.)

Jaheim Merriweather (Fr.)

Wide receiver

Shamar Rigby (Fr.)

Leland Smith (So.)

Wide receiver

Jaron Tibbs (So.)

De'Nylon Morrissette (So.)

Andrew Sowinski (Sr.)

Wide receiver

Jahmal Edrine (Jr.)

Jayden Dixon-Veal (Sr.)

Tight end

Max Klare (So.)

Drew Biber (Jr.)

George Burhenn (So.)

Left tackle

Corey Stewart (Sr.)

Joshua Sales Jr. (Jr.)

Left guard

Mahamane Moussa (Jr.)

Joey Tanona (So.)

Center

Gus Hartwig (Sr.)

Jalen Grant (Sr.)

Right Guard

DJ Wingfield (Sr.)

Jadon Ball (Fr.) OR Luke Griffin (Sr.)

Right Tackle

Marcus Mbow (Jr.)

Bakyne Coly (Jr.)

Defense

Position

Starters

2nd Team

3rd Team

Defensive line

Jeffrey M'Ba (Sr.)

Demeco Kennedy (Fr.)

Defensive line

Cole Brevard (Sr.) OR Mo Omonode (Jr.)

Cole Brevard (Sr.) OR Mo Omonode (Jr.)

Jamarrion Harkless (Fr.)

Defensive line

Joe Anderson (Sr.) OR Damarjhe Lewis (Jr.)

Joe Anderson (Sr.) OR Damarjhe Lewis (Jr.)

Jamarius Dinkins (Fr.)

Rush end

Will Heldt (So.)

Jireh Ojata (Sr.)

Linebacker

Kydran Jenkins (Sr.)

Winston Berglund (Fr.)

Linebacker

Yanni Karlaftis (Jr.)

Hudson Miller (So.)

Rush end

Shitta Sillah (Sr.)

CJ Madden (So.)

Trey Smith (Fr.)

Defensive back

Markevious Brown (Sr.)

Derrick Rogers Jr. (So.)

Defensive back

Dillon Thieneman (So.)

Joseph Jefferson (So.)

Defensive back

Antonio Stevens (Sr.)

Salim Turner Muhammad (Sr.)

Defensive back

Kyndrich Breedlove (Jr.)

Koy Beasley (Fr.)

Defensive back

Tarrion Grant (Fr.)

Botros Alisandro (Jr.)

Special teams

Position

Starters

2nd Team

Kicker

Ben Freehill (Sr.) OR Spencer Porath (Fr.)

Ben Freehill (Sr.) OR Spencer Porath (Fr.)

Kickoff

Ben Freehill (Sr.) OR Spencer Porath (Fr.)

Ben Freehill (Sr.) OR Spencer Porath (Fr.)

Holder

Bennett Boehnlein (So.)

Keelan Crimmins (Jr.)

Punter

Keelan Crimmins (Jr.)

Bennet Boehnlein (So.)

Long snapper

Nick Levy (Jr.)

Claude Strnad (Fr.)

Kickoff return

Reggie Love III (Sr.)

Devin Mockobee (Jr.)

Kickoff return

Elijah Jackson (Fr.)

Leland Smith (So.)

Punt return

Dillon Thieneman (So.)

Andrew Sowinski (Sr.)

This season marks Purdue's second under coach Ryan Walters. The Boilers finished last year with a 4-8 record and are hoping take a big step forward.

Purdue has a bit of an odd schedule to stat the year. The Boilermakers will open up against Indiana State on Saturday, but then will have an off week. On Sept. 14, Purdue welcomes Notre Dame into Ross-Ade Stadium, the first meeting between the two teams since 2021.

Related stories on Purdue football

2024 BIG TEN FOOTBALL SCHEDULE: A complete list of every Big Ten football game during the 2024 season, including dates, kickoff times, television information and more. CLICK HERE

BIG TEN WEEK 1 POWER RANKINGS: Ohio State and Oregon appear to be the two best teams in the Big Ten entering the 2024 season. Will there be any challengers to the Buckeyes and Ducks? CLICK HERE

5 BOLD PREDICTIONS FOR PURDUE: Purdue begins the second year of the Ryan Walters era on Saturday. Here are five bold predictions for the Boilermakers entering the 2024 season. CLICK HERE

Published
Dustin Schutte

DUSTIN SCHUTTE

Home/Football