Purdue Releases Depth Chart Ahead of Season Opener vs. Indiana State
Purdue has released its first depth chart of the 2024 college football season. The Boilermakers open the season on Saturday, Aug. 31 against Indiana State at Ross-Ade Stadium (noon Et, Big Ten Network).
The team's depth chart was released on Monday, less than a week before the Boilers hit the field for their first game of the year. Also some of the starters have been made clear through their work in fall camp, this is the first time an official depth chart has been released.
Two significant notes to remember: Receiver CJ Smith and defensive back Nyland Green — both transfers from Georgia — are unavailable for the opener against the Sycamores. Both suffered injuries and will rest in Week 1. The hope is that both return for the Sept. 14 showdown against Notre Dame.
Here's the first glimpse of Purdue's depth chart entering the 2024 season.
Offense
Position
Starters
2nd Team
3rd Team
Quarterback
Hudson Card (Sr.)
Ryan Browne (Fr.)
Marcos Davila (Fr.)
Running Back
Devin Mockobee (Jr.) OR Reggie Love II (Sr.)
Devin Mockobee (Jr.) OR Reggie Love II (Sr.)
Jaheim Merriweather (Fr.)
Wide receiver
Shamar Rigby (Fr.)
Leland Smith (So.)
Wide receiver
Jaron Tibbs (So.)
De'Nylon Morrissette (So.)
Andrew Sowinski (Sr.)
Wide receiver
Jahmal Edrine (Jr.)
Jayden Dixon-Veal (Sr.)
Tight end
Max Klare (So.)
Drew Biber (Jr.)
George Burhenn (So.)
Left tackle
Corey Stewart (Sr.)
Joshua Sales Jr. (Jr.)
Left guard
Mahamane Moussa (Jr.)
Joey Tanona (So.)
Center
Gus Hartwig (Sr.)
Jalen Grant (Sr.)
Right Guard
DJ Wingfield (Sr.)
Jadon Ball (Fr.) OR Luke Griffin (Sr.)
Right Tackle
Marcus Mbow (Jr.)
Bakyne Coly (Jr.)
Defense
Position
Starters
2nd Team
3rd Team
Defensive line
Jeffrey M'Ba (Sr.)
Demeco Kennedy (Fr.)
Defensive line
Cole Brevard (Sr.) OR Mo Omonode (Jr.)
Cole Brevard (Sr.) OR Mo Omonode (Jr.)
Jamarrion Harkless (Fr.)
Defensive line
Joe Anderson (Sr.) OR Damarjhe Lewis (Jr.)
Joe Anderson (Sr.) OR Damarjhe Lewis (Jr.)
Jamarius Dinkins (Fr.)
Rush end
Will Heldt (So.)
Jireh Ojata (Sr.)
Linebacker
Kydran Jenkins (Sr.)
Winston Berglund (Fr.)
Linebacker
Yanni Karlaftis (Jr.)
Hudson Miller (So.)
Rush end
Shitta Sillah (Sr.)
CJ Madden (So.)
Trey Smith (Fr.)
Defensive back
Markevious Brown (Sr.)
Derrick Rogers Jr. (So.)
Defensive back
Dillon Thieneman (So.)
Joseph Jefferson (So.)
Defensive back
Antonio Stevens (Sr.)
Salim Turner Muhammad (Sr.)
Defensive back
Kyndrich Breedlove (Jr.)
Koy Beasley (Fr.)
Defensive back
Tarrion Grant (Fr.)
Botros Alisandro (Jr.)
Special teams
Position
Starters
2nd Team
Kicker
Ben Freehill (Sr.) OR Spencer Porath (Fr.)
Ben Freehill (Sr.) OR Spencer Porath (Fr.)
Kickoff
Ben Freehill (Sr.) OR Spencer Porath (Fr.)
Ben Freehill (Sr.) OR Spencer Porath (Fr.)
Holder
Bennett Boehnlein (So.)
Keelan Crimmins (Jr.)
Punter
Keelan Crimmins (Jr.)
Bennet Boehnlein (So.)
Long snapper
Nick Levy (Jr.)
Claude Strnad (Fr.)
Kickoff return
Reggie Love III (Sr.)
Devin Mockobee (Jr.)
Kickoff return
Elijah Jackson (Fr.)
Leland Smith (So.)
Punt return
Dillon Thieneman (So.)
Andrew Sowinski (Sr.)
This season marks Purdue's second under coach Ryan Walters. The Boilers finished last year with a 4-8 record and are hoping take a big step forward.
Purdue has a bit of an odd schedule to stat the year. The Boilermakers will open up against Indiana State on Saturday, but then will have an off week. On Sept. 14, Purdue welcomes Notre Dame into Ross-Ade Stadium, the first meeting between the two teams since 2021.
