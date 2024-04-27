Purdue Running Back Tyrone Tracy Jr. Selected by New York Giants in 5th Round of 2024 NFL Draft
Tyrone Tracy Jr. is heading to the Big Apple. The former Purdue running back was selected in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, going No. 166 overall. He was the first Boilermaker taken in this year's event.
Tracy started his career at Iowa, playing for Kirk Ferentz for four seasons before entering the transfer portal. He then spent the final two years of his college career at Purdue.
Last season was Tracy's most productive of his college career. He rushed for 716 yards and eight touchdowns. He was also responsible for 132 receiving yards on 19 catches.
Because of Tracy's versatility, he bounced around between receiver and running back throughout his career. In six college seasons, he accounted for 1,201 receiving yards, 947 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns.
Tracy also put in work as Purdue's kick returner during the 2023 season, totaling 408 yards and a touchdown on 16 attempts.
Tracy joins a Giants team that finished the 2023 season with a 6-11 record. It marked the team's sixth losing season in seven years.
During his time at Purdue, Tracy provided some electric moments on the field. The Giants are hoping he brings that level of excitement and energy to New York.
