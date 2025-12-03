Giants GM Didn’t Mince Words on His Confidence in Abdul Carter After Second Benching
Despite a rocky start to No. 3 pick Abdul Carter’s rookie season with the Giants, which included a second benching Monday against the Patriots, Giants general manager Joe Schoen remains extremely confident in the young linebacker.
Carter sat out the start of Monday’s game because of a coach’s decision, which was reportedly due to missing part of a team responsibility, according to the New York Post’s Ryan Dunleavy. It’s the second time he did not start due to a coach’s decision in the last three games. Schoen spoke to reporters Tuesday during his bye week news conference where he asserted his utmost confidence in the rookie defender moving forward.
“I have a lot of faith in the people in the building and the resources that we have,” Schoen said via SNY. “Abdul’s a young man that’s 21 years old that’s smart and understands the magnitude of his actions and also understands what it means to be a pro. These kids are 21 years old and they’re thrust in the spotlight in New York City and it’s not always going to be perfect.
“People make mistakes. Nobody’s perfect. Part of our job is to develop them as football players, but also as people. And we will continue to do that with everybody in this organization.”
Giants legend Carl Banks had some much more pointed criticism toward Carter after he didn’t start the game with the rest of the defense in Monday night’s loss. When asked about the coach’s decision himself postgame, Carter wasn’t too thrilled but acknowledged that he needs to be better.
His first benching came two weeks ago against the Packers when he reportedly was late for a team meeting because he overslept. Carter denied that, saying he was latebecause he was getting treatment. After a second issue, it’s fair to question whether the issues are becoming a real problem for the Giants, who have now lost their past seven games and fell to the Patriots 33-15 Monday.
Within the organization’s walls, however, the top decision maker remains confident.