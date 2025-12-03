SI

Here Are the Sports Figures Who Received Votes in New York’s Mayoral Election

The Big Apple loves its athletes.

Patrick Andres

Cam Skattebo received votes in New York's mayoral election. / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
Zohran Mamdani may have won New York City’s mayoral election on Nov. 4, but it was not for a lack of trying on the part of ... his city’s athletes?

After every mayoral election, New York publishes the recipients of write-in votes—often a motley crew of celebrities and politicans past and present. This election’s field was no exception.

Here, per Spencer Gustafson of WPIX-TV in New York, are the athletes who received at least one write-in vote to become mayor of New York in Jan. 2026. The list includes the living and the dead, as well as representatives of three different sports.

ATHLETE

POSITION

TEAM/ORGANIZATION

NOTES

Pete Alonso

First baseman

New York Mets

Five-time All-Star

Carmelo Anthony

Forward

New York Knicks from 2011 to '17

Six-time All-Star with Knicks

Jalen Brunson

Guard

New York Knicks

Two-time All-Star with Knicks

Jaxson Dart

Quarterback

New York Giants

1,556 passing yards in 10 games this season

Lou Gehrig

First baseman

New York Yankees

Two-time American League MVP; died in 1941

Josh Hart

Shooting guard and small forward

New York Knicks

11.8 points per game in 19 games this season

Aaron Judge

Right fielder and designated hitter

New York Yankees

Three-time American League MVP

Rob Manfred

Commissioner

Major League Baseball

Commissioner since 2015

Cam Skattebo

Running back

New York Giants

410 yards in eight games this season

Tom Thibodeau

Coach

New York Knicks from 2021 to '25

2021 NBA Coach of the Year with Knicks

The list can be grouped with relative neatness into four brackets—the modern baseball figures (Alonso, Judge and Manfred), the faces of the Knicks’ 2020s renaissance (Brunson, Hart and Thibodeau), the Giants rookies (Dart and Skattebo) and the past greats (Anthony and Gehrig).

Mariners fans still grimacing at Judge’s MVP win over catcher Cal Raleigh must now ask themselves: would they trust the Big Dumper to run Seattle?

