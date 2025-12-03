Here Are the Sports Figures Who Received Votes in New York’s Mayoral Election
Zohran Mamdani may have won New York City’s mayoral election on Nov. 4, but it was not for a lack of trying on the part of ... his city’s athletes?
After every mayoral election, New York publishes the recipients of write-in votes—often a motley crew of celebrities and politicans past and present. This election’s field was no exception.
Here, per Spencer Gustafson of WPIX-TV in New York, are the athletes who received at least one write-in vote to become mayor of New York in Jan. 2026. The list includes the living and the dead, as well as representatives of three different sports.
ATHLETE
POSITION
TEAM/ORGANIZATION
NOTES
Pete Alonso
First baseman
New York Mets
Five-time All-Star
Carmelo Anthony
Forward
New York Knicks from 2011 to '17
Six-time All-Star with Knicks
Jalen Brunson
Guard
New York Knicks
Two-time All-Star with Knicks
Jaxson Dart
Quarterback
New York Giants
1,556 passing yards in 10 games this season
Lou Gehrig
First baseman
New York Yankees
Two-time American League MVP; died in 1941
Josh Hart
Shooting guard and small forward
New York Knicks
11.8 points per game in 19 games this season
Aaron Judge
Right fielder and designated hitter
New York Yankees
Three-time American League MVP
Rob Manfred
Commissioner
Major League Baseball
Commissioner since 2015
Cam Skattebo
Running back
New York Giants
410 yards in eight games this season
Tom Thibodeau
Coach
New York Knicks from 2021 to '25
2021 NBA Coach of the Year with Knicks
The list can be grouped with relative neatness into four brackets—the modern baseball figures (Alonso, Judge and Manfred), the faces of the Knicks’ 2020s renaissance (Brunson, Hart and Thibodeau), the Giants rookies (Dart and Skattebo) and the past greats (Anthony and Gehrig).
Mariners fans still grimacing at Judge’s MVP win over catcher Cal Raleigh must now ask themselves: would they trust the Big Dumper to run Seattle?