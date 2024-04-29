Purdue Safety Cam Allen, Offensive Lineman Ben Farrell Getting Shot in NFL
Cam Allen and Ben Farrell weren't selected during the 2024 NFL Draft, but the former Purdue football standouts are still getting their chance to play in the league.
Allen was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Denver Broncos. The former Boilermaker safety finished the 2023 season with 30 tackles, six passes defended and three interceptions.
Farrell was invited to the Indianapolis Colts' rookie mini-camp from May 9-12.
Allen spent five years in West Lafayette and played in 56 career games while at Purdue. For his career, the defensive back racked up 203 tackles,18 passes defended, 13 interceptions and four fumble recoveries.
Three times in his career, Allen was an All-Big Ten honorable mention. During Purdue's 2022 season, he was a third-team All-Big Ten selection. That season, Allen tallied 49 tackles, six passes defended, three interceptions and two forced fumbles.
The Boilermakers won the Big Ten West that season.
Farrell transferred to Purdue as a graduate student out of Indiana Wesleyan (NAIA). The 6-foot-4, 310-pound lineman actually started his college career on the golf team at Indiana Wesleyan. He then moved over to football, where he spent three seasons with the Wildcats.
In his line season with the Boilers, Farrell appeared in 11 games along the offensive line. It's been an incredible journey for Farrell, transitioning from an NAIA golfer to a Big Ten and potentially NFL offensive lineman.
Two Boilermakers were selected in the 2024 NFL Draft over the weekend. Running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. was picked by the New York Giants in the fifth round. Safety Sanoussi Kane was taken in the seventh round by the Baltimore Ravens.
