Purdue Great Leroy Keyes Passes Away Thursday at Age 74

Leroy Keyes was voted the All-Time Greatest Player in Purdue football history as part of the 100-year anniversary of Purdue football in 1987.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Boilermakers lost an iconic figure in its history Thursday morning. Former Purdue running back and safety Leroy Keyes passed away in his home at the age of 74.

Keyes was survived by his wife Monica and four children Colin, Raymond, Jacqueline and Courtland.

The Keyes family released the following statement.

"The Keyes family is saddened to announce the passing the Purdue’s Athlete of the Century, Leroy Keyes. He passed peacefully at home this morning at 5:17 a.m. local time surrounded by his wife and children.

"Celebration of Life arrangements will be forthcoming. Your thoughts, prayers and condolences are felt and truly appreciated. We thank you for respecting our privacy during this difficult time."

Keyes is considered to be one of the greatest players to ever wear a Boilermaker uniform. He was voted the All-Time Greatest Player in Purdue football history as part of the 100th anniversary of Purdue football in 1987.

As a unanimous All-American selection at Purdue 1967 and 1968, Keyes is the only two-time consensus All-American in program history. He finished third and second in the Heisman Trophy vote during his junior and senior seasons.

Even though freshmen were unable to see the field during Keyes' playing time, he made himself known during his first game as a sophomore. In 1966, he returned a fumble 95 yards for a touchdown on national television against the eventual national champion Notre Dame.

As a dual-threat athlete, Keyes' nickname was "The Golden Mr. Do-Everything" and ended his Boilermaker career totaling 2,090 rushing yards, 1,204 receiving yards and 37 total touchdowns.