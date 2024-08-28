Purdue Receiver Jahmal Edrine 'Locked In' For First Game Since 2022
The first time Jahmal Edrine puts on a Purdue uniform comes a little later than he expected. The transfer wide receiver from Florida Atlantic was hoping that moment would come in 2023. Instead, it will be happening this weekend when the Boilermakers host Indiana State in the season opener.
Edrine suffered a season-ending injury just a few days into Purdue's fall camp last year. It was an unfortunate situation, but it's made the receiver even more thankful for the opportunity he's getting in West Lafayette in 2024.
"Emotions are very high, I'm very grateful. And really just locked in," Edrine said during his media availability. "Yeah, it's my first game back, but I'm just treating it like the first game of the season. Locked in and ready to go."
Edrine last played on Nov. 26, 2022 when he was still at Florida Atlantic. He had a nice outing, catching three passes for 44 yards and two touchdowns in a game against Western Kentucky. Then a redshirt-freshman, Edrine ended the season with 570 yards and six touchdowns on 39 receptions — the Owls' second-best receiver in all three categories.
Oddly enough, the receiver actually got his first taste of Ross-Ade Stadium while he played at FAU. In 2022, the Owls played the Boilers on Sept. 24, a 28-26 victory for Purdue. Edrine finished the game with one catch for 39 yards.
It was just one game, but he remembered that experience in West Lafayette, calling the atmosphere "amazing."
Last season, Edrine was expected to be an impact transfer in Purdue's wide receiver room, which needed playmakers. The injury delayed his ability to help the Boilermakers on the field.
If there's a silver lining to Edrine's injury from last season, it did give him the opportunity to work on his physique before playing a Big Ten schedule.
"There were definitely some good things that came from it," Edrine said. "Being able to better prepare my body, being able to get stronger, get faster. Things like that."
One year later, Edrine is listed as a starter on Purdue's depth chart for Saturday's game against Indiana State. Quarterback Hudson Card is excited to have a 6-foot-3, 215-pound receiver as an option in the passing attack.
"I won't be afraid to throw it up to him, that's for sure," Card said. "Having size is definitely intriguing for me. But he also gets in and out of cuts really well for as big as he is. He has good speed, as well. Just that combination and his work ethic is what separates him."
Because of Edrine's size and production at FAU, there are expectations for the receiver to do great things this season at Purdue. His primary focus, though, is being dependable for his teammates.
"I feel like my guys can count on me," Edrine said. "I feel like my guys know that they can count on me."
