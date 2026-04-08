Purdue Coach Barry Odom Talks Offseason Growth From Quarterback Ryan Browne

For Purdue to swim out of the depths of the Big Ten standings, it's going to have to see vast improvement across the board. The chains are always the heaviest for the quarterback, but the Boilermakers return last year's starter with Ryan Browne back in West Lafayette.

That's a good starting point, but experience doesn't simply translate to wins. Although Browne did some positive things for the Boilermakers last season, he still needed to use the spring season to improve in multiple areas.

After 12 spring practices, head coach Barry Odom says Browne has progressed nicely and has made major improvements since the end of last season.

"From where he is in practice No. 12 to where he left off at the end of the season, he's significantly better in every area," Odom told reporters. "Understanding the offense — we've been able to put in a lot more. And then in his ability to execute that, counting on his receivers and the tight ends. His timing and patience and being able to stand in the pocket and set his feet [have also improved]."

Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Ryan Browne (15) passes the football. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Browne concluded the 2025 campaign with 2,153 passing yards, nine touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also ran for 206 yards and four additional scores.

Odom told reporters before the start of spring practice that he had complete faith in Browne to operate Purdue's offense. While the quarterback shouldered most of the blame for the team's 2-10 record last year, there were multiple factors that contributed to the Boilermakers' woeful season.

"The quarterback gets way too much praise and way too much blame, always," Odom said. "There were times when there were things that looked like it was either a bad throw or a bad decision or an interception, and it's all on the quarterback. Well, that's not always the case.

"Sometimes it is. Sometimes the receiver quits on the route, which we had. Sometimes there's a tipped ball that leads to an interception. Sometimes we don't protect the right way up front. Sometimes the back misses a block on slide protection. So, all of those things, I don't put everything on the quarterback."

Purdue preparing for Spirng Showcase

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Barry Odom stands on the sidelines. | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

The second spring practice season is almost complete for Odom. Purdue will host its "Spring Showcase" on Saturday, April 11, at Ross-Ade Stadium, allowing fans to catch an early glimpse of the 2026 Boilermakers.

Purdue won't play a traditional spring game, but there will be segments of practice drills, as well as a live scrimmage. So, there will likely be an opportunity for fans to see the progress Browne has made throughout the offseason.

Saturday's "Spring Showcase" is open to the public and free to attend. The event is scheduled to begin at noon ET. It will be the final time the Boilermakers practice during the spring season.

Purdue's 2026 season kicks off on Saturday, Sept. 5 against Indiana State at Ross-Ade Stadium.

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