Grand Slam Drives Purdue to 9-3 Victory Against Minnesota to Open Series

Purdue sophomore Jake Parr hammered the first home run of his career, good for a grand slam in the fifth inning against Minnesota on Thursday. The Boilermakers registered 10 hits in a 9-3 win.

Purdue baseball was far from perfect in its series opener against Minnesota on Thursday at Siebert Field in Minneapolis. In the top of the first inning, the Boilermakers recorded an error, allowed a run on a wild pitch and gave up a home run.

The Golden Gophers may have jumped to a two-run lead, but the Boilers rallied quickly and all but put the game away on the shoulders of sophomore Jake Parr and his grand slam in the top of the fifth inning.

The Boilermakers totaled 10 hits on the night, including two from Parr and four from junior Ryan Howe. And despite leaving eight runners stranded on base, Purdue baseball earned a 9-3 victory over Minnesota.

The team snapped a four-game losing streak dating back to May 11 against Ohio State.

Purdue junior Calvin Schapira earned his sixth quality start of the season and pitched seven innings. He registered five strikeouts and allowed three runs on five hits. The win was his first as a Boilermaker after six losses this season.

After giving up two runs to start the game, Purdue capitalized on mistakes from Minnesota in the second inning.

With the bases loaded and just one out, Purdue redshirt junior Justin Walker Jr. singled to through the left side of the field. A fielding error brought home two runs and tied the game.

The Boilermakers would bring in one more runner to home plate and took a 3-2 lead before the Golden Gophers batted again.

Two innings passed before Parr blasted his home run strike in the fifth inning, bringing in four scores. With the score now at 7-2, Purdue put the game out of reach. The Boilermakers brought in runs in the sixth and eighth innings.

The Golden Gophers responded with a run of their own in the eighth inning, but a scoreless final frame ended the game at 9-3.

Purdue will take the field for Game 2 of its series with Minnesota on Friday. The opening pitch is scheduled for 7 pm. ET.

Gameday Information

Purdue (12-24) at Minnesota (4-27)

Thursday, May 20 to Sunday, May 23 / BTN+

Series Opener: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Game 2: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Game 3: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Game 4: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Siebert Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Probable Pitching Matchups

Thursday: Calvin Schapira (Jr., LHP) vs Minnesota's Noah DeLuga (Fr., LHP)

Friday: Trent Johnson (Sr., RHP) vs Minnesota's Nolan Burchill (R-Sr., RHP)

Saturday: Cory Brooks (R-Jr., RHP) vs Minnesota's Jack Liffrig (R-So., LHP)

Sunday: TBA for Purdue vs Minnesota's Tom Skoro (R-Sr., LHP)

