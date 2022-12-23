Purdue Defensive End Jack Sullivan Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue redshirt senior defensive end Jack Sullivan announced Friday that he is entering the transfer portal as a graduate student after five years with the program.

Sullivan, who earned a degree in professional flight technology and aviation management in the fall, will not be opting out of the team's matchup against LSU in the Citrus Bowl on Jan. 2 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

"I want to thank Purdue for all the opportunities they have afforded me in my time in West Lafayette," Sullivan wrote. "The last five years have given me both experiences and degrees that I will carry with me through life.

"My family has been a support system second to none and it was with them that I have made the decision to enter the transfer portal as a graduate student. I look forward to where my next opportunity leads me. Until then, I am excited to finish out the season at the bowl game with my teammates."

Sullivan has appeared in all 13 games for the Boilermakers so far in 2022, setting career-highs with 38 total tackles and 5.5 sacks. He leads the team in quarterback takedowns while ranking second in tackles for loss.

The 6-foot-5, 275-pound Sullivan is a native of Plainfield, Ill., and becomes the third starting defensive lineman to announce their decision to enter the transfer portal, joining defensive tackles Branson Deen and Lawrence Johnson.

During his time at Purdue, Sullivan played in 37 games and tallied 86 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks and seven pass deflections.

