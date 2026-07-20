Purdue Football 2026 Position Preview — Edge Rushers

After rolling through all of Purdue's offensive positions for the 2026 college football season, we flip to the other side of the football. To begin our defensive position breakdowns, we're starting with the edge rushers.

Barry Odom was aggressive in the transfer portal at this position, bringing in three veteran players to join the roster for the upcoming season. Pair that with the returning talent, and Purdue has a much deeper group at defensive end.

Here's a look at what Purdue has at edge rusher entering the 2026 season.

Returners

Purdue Boilermakers defensive end Breeon Ishmail (58) celebrates a sack. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

CJ Madden (Sr.) — Madden is Purdue's top returner at the edge position in tackles for loss last season, accounting for 2.5 stops in the backfield. Injuries derailed his 2024 season at Purdue, but he played in all 12 games last fall and made eight starts. Madden has a lot of potential and there's an expectation that he can have a breakthrough performance at any given moment.

Trey Smith (Jr.) — Smith has played in 21 games over his last two seasons at Purdue. He had a productive 2025 campaign, finishing the year with 15 tackles and a sack. One of the Boilermakers' few veteran returners at the position, Smith has an opportunity to become an impact player off the edge for the team this fall.

Breeon Ishmail (Jr.) — Last season was Ishmail's first in West Lafayette, transferring in from Michigan. He instantly carved out a spot for himself, playing in all 12 games for the Boilermakers and making four starts. With 23 tackles, he had more than any other edge rusher at Purdue last season. He also had a pair of sacks and recovered a fumble.

Landon Brooks (Fr.) — Brooks utilized a redshirt year in 2025 and did not see action in any games as a true freshman. The 6-foot-6 freshman hopes to work into the rotation this fall.

Sam Goellner (So.) — Goellner did not play in any games for the Boilers last fall. He was an Academic All-Big Ten selection.

Mason Alnutt (Fr.) — Another redshirt freshman who is hoping to make an impact in his second season at Purdue. He did not appear in any games during the 2025 campaign.

Finn Goodman (Fr.) — Goodman is the third redshirt freshman of this bunch. He did not appear in any contests for Purdue last season.

Newcomers

Virginia Tech Hokies defensive lineman Keyshawn Burgos (2). | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Keyshawn Burgos (Sr.) — Burgos was a big addition to Purdue's roster out of the transfer portal. He spent four seasons at Virginia Tech, but played in just four games last season to preserve his redshirt year. He's played in 41 career games with 10 starts. He accounted for 61 tackles and 7.5 tackles for loss with the Hokies. Burgos brings quality experience to the position.

Jeremy Lewis (Jr.) — One of the most intriguing transfer portal additions this offseason. Lewis was a second-team All-American at the junior college level and won a national championship in 2025. He produced at an incredibly high level, finishing the season with 41 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, four fumble recoveries, three forced fumbles and an interception. Lewis has a high motor, but can he produce at the high level in the Big Ten?

Elo Modozie (Sr.) — Purdue is the third stop for Modozie, who played two years at Army and spent last year at Georgia. The 2024 campaign has been the defensive end's best year, tallying 34 tackles, 6.5 sacks and a pair of blocked kicks at Army. He played in all 12 games at Georgia last season, but accounted for just seven tackles. Modozie is another veteran on the edge who will battle for key snaps this season.

Aiden Solecki (Fr.) — Solecki was a three-star prospect out of high school. He held offers from 17 schools and decided to commit to Purdue. He racked up 107 tackles and 14 sacks over his final two seasons at the high school level.

Katrell Webb (Fr.) — Webb was one of the big recruiting pick-ups for the Boilermakers in the 2026 class. He held offers from Indiana, Florida State, Michigan, Kentucky, Louisville and several other big-time programs. He had an outstanding high school career, totaling 166 tackles, 54 tackles for loss and 30 sacks.

Maximillian Carmicle (Fr.) — Carmicle was another great addition to Purdue's recruiting class. The three-star edge had 86 tackles, 20 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks during his prep career. He also possesses a massive frame at 6-foot-8, 255 pounds.

Adding experience

UTSA Roadrunners quarterback Owen McCown (2) gets hit by Army Black Knights linebacker Elo Modozie (18). | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Boilermakers added three pieces from the transfer portal who can make an impact quickly. Lewis had the most production of the group, but lacks experience at the Division I level. Burgos and Modozie both bring experience and leadership to the locker room, both having played previously in Power Four conferences.

Without question, Odom wanted to improve this position group. Purdue accounted for 24 sacks during the 2025 campaign, but lost four of the top five leaders from last year's squad. Linebacker Charles Correa is the only returner in that mix.

The transfer trio mixes in well with what Purdue has returning on the edge: Madden, Ishmail and Smith. That gives defensive coordinator Kevin Kane six experienced guys to work with at that position group.

Plus, there's a chance that an incoming freshman or returning redshirt player impresses in fall camp and adds to Purdue's depth. You can never have too many guys who can pressure the quarterback.

Purdue has plenty of options at edge rusher heading into 2026. This could be another position group that takes a big step in the right direction.

Keep an eye on the freshmen

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Barry Odom walks on the sidelines. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Odom obviously wanted to add experience and production to the edge during the offseason. Having guys who have already performed at a high level provides Purdue with an opportunity for the defensive end position to be a strength on that side of the football.

There's also a lot to look forward to with the young group of edge rushers in the program. Solecki, Webb and Carmicle were all productive at the high school level, something Odom values in prospects.

Fighting for playing time might be difficult, but any of those three guys has the potential to see a significant number of snaps for the Boilermakers this season.

Purdue might rely on experience, but don't be surprised if a freshman also makes some plays off the edge.

The biggest question

Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Jayden Thomas (83) is tackled by Purdue Boilermakers defensive end CJ Madden (8). | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

How deep is Purdue's defensive end unit? On paper, it looks like the Boilermakers will be able to go six deep in their rotation. That would keep bodies fresh and force problems for opposing offensive lines.

This unit could be deeper if some of Purdue's redshirt or true freshmen step up and work their way into the fold this season. Even if it's just a few snaps for experience, that would pay off for the program later down the road.

There's also a possibility that Purdue doesn't have the depth that is expected in this group. The additions of Modozie, Lewis and Burgos are certainly important, but will that success at other programs work in the Big Ten?

Pressuring quarterbacks and disrupting the backfield are keys to success, especially at this level. If Purdue has six guys capable of doing that, it's going to put the defense in a much better spot than it was in 2025.

One final thought

Purdue Boilermakers defensive end Breeon Ishmail (58) lines up for a drill. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Along with the running backs, Purdue's edge rushers have the potential to be the most improved unit on the 2026 team. This is a group with a great combination of size, strength, experience and production.

Not only does improvement at this position help Purdue up front, but it will also open opportunities for linebackers to swoop in and make plays, and it can make life easier for the secondary on passing downs.

This isn't a group that has to lead the Big Ten in sacks to be effective. If the Boilers can consistently get pressure on the quarterback or slow down outside runs, it's going to be a huge benefit for the entire defense.

Purdue's success defensively won't solely be determined by its pass rushers, but they will play a big part in it.

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