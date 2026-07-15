5 Questions Facing Purdue Entering Fall Camp

Fall camp is just around the corner and the second year of the Barry Odom in West Lafayette is about to begin. The 2025 campaign didn't go as planned, as Purdue finished with a 2-10 record and went through a second-straight conference season without a Big Ten win.

Odom is hoping that his team can make a sizable jump in Year 2, adding production and experience through the transfer portal. Purdue undoubtedly upgraded at a lot of position groups, but there are still some big questions for the Boilermakers with fall camp on the way.

Here are some of the most important questions facing the Boilers as they prepare for the 2026 college football season.

Who is going to be the top receiver?

Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver De'Nylon Morrissette (8) catches a pass. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Purdue added quality pieces to its receiving group during the offseason. The Boilermakers brought in Xavier Townsend (Iowa State), Bisi Owens (Penn), Asaad Waseem (Florida Atlantic) and Ricky Sampson (Victor Valley College) from the transfer portal. All four were productive at their previous school, something Odom prioritized.

Additionally, the Boilers return De'Nylon Morrissette, Jalil Hall and Chauncey Magwood from injury. Corey Smith and Jesse Watson are the two most productive returners from the 2025 season and will factor into the equation, as well.

Who from that group will emerge as the lead target in the passing attack? Purdue hasn't had a true No. 1 receiver since 2023, when Deion Burks was the clear leader of that group. The Boilers have multiple options, but they need to have that reliable, go-to guy in critical situations.

What is Kevin Kane's role as defensive coordinator?

Purdue Boilermakers defensive coordinator Kevin Kane runs a drill. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This may sound like a silly question when you look at it. He's the linebackers coach and defensive coordinator; his role should be self-explanatory, right? How much control is Odom giving Kane, though?

Maybe this isn't a pressing question in the football facility, but it's certainly something fans will be interested to know. Kane was the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach under Ryan Walters in 2023 and 2024. In the second year, he was in charge, the Boilermakers' defense allowed 39.9 points and 452.7 yards per game, worst in the Big Ten by a sizable margin.

Is Kane going to be more of a consultant while Odom calls the shots? Or will Kane have complete control over Purdue's defensive play-calling?

Is there an idea for the offensive line rotation?

Purdue Boilermakers offensive lineman Joey Tanona (79) lines up for a drill. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Beefing up the offensive line was a major point of emphasis for Odom and his staff during the offseason. When spring ball ended, the coaching staff was pleased with the progress that group made. There's no question that the Boilermakers have better depth in the trenches than one year ago.

During the spring, Purdue seemed to have a set group of starters with Jude McCoskey, Marques Easley, Boaz Stanley, Micah Banuelos and Nuku Mafi. Joey Tanona is likely to figure back into this mix after recovering from injury.

It's not only important to have good size and experience up front, but developing chemistry is critical. If that unit listed — with or without Tanona — is the expected starting line for the Boilermakers, they would have worked together all spring, summer and into fall camp. It would provide the offense with some stability up front.

What's the situation with the specialists?

Purdue Boilermakers punter Sam Dubwig (95). | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The special teams units might be overlooked, but it's a big question for Purdue heading into fall camp. Starting kicker Spencer Porath transferred to Notre Dame and punter Jack McCallister finished out his college eligibility. That means the Boilermakers will be welcoming in fresh faces at both positions.

Buffalo transfer Dylan Drennan is likely to be the team's punter this fall, averaging 44.8 yards per punt last season with the Bulls. He also had 25 punts downed inside the opponent's 25-yard line and had 16 punts that exceeded 50 yards. He'll compete with returner Sam Dubwig, who has yet to appear in a game for the Boilers.

The bigger question comes in the kicking game. Nobody on Purdue's roster has attempted a field goal at the college level. Will that responsibility fall on Seth Turner, who handled kickoffs for the Boilers last season? Can freshman Jacobo Echeverria Lozano or junior Jack Weeter win the job despite having no in-game college experience?

Special teams battles don't grip everyone's attention like other positions, but these are still some significant shoes to fill.

Is there a clear backup to Ryan Browne?

Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Evans Chuba (1) signals a play. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Browne is the returning starter, the guy with the most experience and the clear No. 1 option under center for the Boilermakers in 2026. There isn't going to be a challenger to his spot, at least to start the season.

Finding a backup option is important during a long college football season. Where does Purdue stand in that department? Quarterbacks competing for that No. 2 spot are Evans Chuba, Bennett Meredith, Garyt Odom and Corin Berry. The only one with any experience is Meredith, who took snaps in three games in 2023.

Purdue doesn't have a quarterback battle on its hands in terms of its QB1. However, it will need to establish a backup to Browne. Is there a leader heading into fall camp, or is that still something the Boilermakers are trying to determine?

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