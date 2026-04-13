Purdue Football Adds to 2027 Class With Pair of Offensive Commitments

Purdue's 2027 recruiting class has landed a few important prospects since the conclusion of spring practice over the weekend. The Boilermakers received verbal commitments from three-star running back Amos Bradford and three-star quarterback Jackie Ryder, adding to next year's class.

Bradford was the first to commit, making his announcement on Sunday. Ryder followed with a pledge announcement on Monday. Those two commitments bring Purdue's total for the 2027 class up to three.

With those two verbal commits, Purdue's 2027 recruiting class now ranks 54th nationally. The Boilermakers currently sit 16th in the Big Ten, per 247Sports.

Here's a quick breakdown of each player and what they could bring with them to West Lafayette.

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Barry Odom looks on. | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Amos Bradford, running back (2027)

Bradford is a 6-foot, 170-pound ball carrier out of Pembroke Pines, Fla. He ranks as the No. 67 running back in the 2027 class and is considered one of the top-100 overall players out of the talent-rich state of Florida, per 247Sports.

The new Purdue commit has put together two outstanding years at the high school level. Last season at Chaminade-Madonna, Bradford rushed for 832 yards and seven touchdowns on 107 carries. As a sophomore in 2024, he piled up 1,227 yards and five touchdowns.

Bradford will add depth to Purdue's running back room. He has great breakaway speed, posting long runs of 99 yards and 60 yards over the past two seasons. The rising senior has also done a good job of churning out extra yardage, accounting for 8.8 yards per carry over the past two seasons.

Jackie Ryder, quarterback (2027)

Ryder is a 6-foot-5, 215-pound quarterback out of Winnetka, Ill. He's an accurate passer with a big arm, often making long throws even off of his back foot. Ryder isn't the quickest guy to play the position, but he does move well in the pocket and can avoid sacks with his awareness and shiftiness.

247Sports has Ryder ranked as the No. 56 quarterback of the class and a top-40 player from Illinois. Last season at New Trier High School, he threw for 1,784 yards and 17 touchdowns with only four interceptions. The three-star prospect also rushed for 163 yards and hit the end zone four times on the ground.

Ryder didn't have the most accurate season, completing just over 54% of his throws during the 2025 campaign. However, he possesses a strong ability to launch the ball down the field and can throw on the run. There's plenty of room for improvement, but he has the necessary tools to be a quality starter in the Big Ten.

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