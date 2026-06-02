Is Purdue Basketball Getting Disrespected in Latest Way-Too-Early Top 25 Rankings?

For the past decade, Purdue has been one of the most consistent college basketball programs in the country. Right now, though, there are several outlets that believe the Boilermakers are going to take a step back in the 2026-27 season.

With the NBA Draft withdrawal deadline now past us, multiple outlets released a renewed version of their way-too-early preseason top 25 rankings for next season. The Boilermakers are ranked near the bottom in two polls and missed the cut in another.

Obviously, Purdue will be tasked with replacing a lot of its production from last season. The Boilermakers lose Braden Smith, Trey Kaufman-Renn, Fletcher Loyer and Oscar Cluff — all starters from last year's team.

The Boilers do return 10 of a possible 11 players from last year's roster, however. Plus, they're bringing in a highly-touted four-man recruiting class and landed 2024 Ivy League Player of the Year Caden Pierce from the transfer portal.

Here's a look at where some outlets are projecting Purdue in their way-too-early rankings for the 2026-27 season.

No. 22 (The Athletic)

Purdue Boilermakers guard C.J. Cox (0) celebrates a basket. | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

This is the highest ranking Purdue received from the three outlets that will be included. Even though the Boilermakers are losing so much of last year's production, writer CJ Moore has a lot of faith that Matt Painter will still have his team near the top of the Big Ten, writing, "It’s safe to assume coach Matt Painter will find a way to win no matter who is on his roster."

To that point, Purdue has made 11 consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances and has earned a top-four seed in each of the last nine years. The Boilermakers have remained consistent over the last decade, regardless of roster construction.

No. 24 (Sports Illustrated)

Purdue Boilermakers guard Jack Benter (14) reacts during the second half vs. Ohio State. | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Purdue barely makes the top 25 in this way-too-early projection. Again, Kevin Sweeney points to the loss of production and the "big leaps" that the returning Boilermakers must make throughout the offseason.

Because the Boilermakers have not relied heavily on the transfer portal, there are some unknowns about who will step up next season. However, there is a lot of hype and optimism surrounding Pierce, who provides the program with veteran leadership and an athletic, physical presence who can play the three or four spot.

Not ranked (ESPN)

Purdue Boilermakers guard Gicarri Harris (24) celebrates a 3-pointer. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

ESPN is the only outlet of the three that does not have Purdue ranked inside the top 25. Apparently, there are just too many question marks right now to put a number next to the Boilermakers' name.

Hasn't Painter earned the benefit of the doubt, though? Regardless of who has left the program in the past, Purdue has continued to be a challenger in the Big Ten and has earned a high seed in the NCAA Tournament. Yes, the Boilers need new players to step up, but it's happened before and it will likely happen again this season.

Thoughts on Purdue's rankings

Purdue Boilermakers guard Omer Mayer (17) runs down the court. | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

In today's era of college basketball, it's almost impossible to gauge where a team stacks up compared to others. There are too many factors. What we do know, though, is that Painter and his staff have built a strong culture and have continued to find ways to win regardless of who is on the floor.

Considering how much the Boilers are losing, ranking them between No. 20 and No. 25 seems like a fair evaluation. Having them outside the top 25 feels like a slight to a staff that has continued to prove itself over the last decade.

The bottom line? We're still a long way from the start of the 2026-27 season and this could serve as motivation for a program hungry to remain at the top of the Big Ten.

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