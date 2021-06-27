Purdue Football Adds Four 2022 Recruits in Two Days

Four recruits verbally pledged their names to the Purdue football 2022 recruiting class in two days. The Boilermakers now have the 43rd-ranked recruiting class in the country and the 11th in the Big Ten.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Purdue football program continued to bolster its 2022 recruiting class after receiving four commitments in two days. The Boilermakers now have nine players committed to the class.

Purdue has the 43rd-ranked recruiting class in the country and the 11th in the Big Ten Conference. Here's a look at the players who have pledged their names to the program so far this weekend.

Kentrell Marks, Valley Forge RB

Valley Forge High School head football coach Marcello DeAngelis congratulated three-star running back Kentrell Marks on his commitment to Purdue on Saturday.

Marks is a 6-foot-1, 180-pound player from Cleveland, Ohio, who is ranked as the country's 39th running back in the 2022 recruiting class, according to 247Sports.

Marks rushed for 1,470 yards and scored 23 touchdowns last season as a junior, while the team finished with a 5-3 overall record. He averaged 183.8 yards rushing and will play one more year of high school football before joining the Boilermakers.

J.P. Deeter, Manvel DL

A three-star defensive lineman out of Manvel High School in Texas, J.P. Deeter, was the second to announce his verbal commitment to the Boilermakers on Saturday.

"All my life I've been relentless toward my goals doing it takes to reach them and praising God every step of the way," Deeter said in a Twitter post.

Deeter is a 6-foot-4, 265-pound defensive lineman that registered 61 tackles, 17 for loss, five sacks, two forced fumbles and two pass deflections as a junior at Manvel High School.

Before playing in Texas, Deeter played at Topeka High School in Kansas as a sophomore. During the 2019 season, he recorded 133 total tackles and four sacks.

He is the 154th-rated defensive lineman in the 2022 recruiting class with 17 offers, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. He has only visited Marshall but still pledged to Purdue.

Roman Pitre, University Lab Athlete

Roman Pitre is a three-star athlete from University Lab in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He announced his commitment to Purdue on Friday over Arizona State and Baylor, among others.

Pitre is listed at 6-foot-5, and 215 pounds while being ranked as the 64th athlete in the nation, according to 247Sports.

Terence Thomas, Boardman WR

The second commitment of the day for the Boilermakers on Friday came from Boardman High School wide receiver Terence Thomas. The Youngstown, Ohio, product is as three-star recruit and the 33rd-rated player his state for the 2022 recruiting class.

The 5-foot-11, 185-pound pass-catcher verbally committed to Purdue over the likes of Boston College, Kentucky and four other offers.

