Skip to main content
Purdue Football Announces 2022 Fall Camp Schedule

© Nikos Frazier / Journal & Courier via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Purdue Football Announces 2022 Fall Camp Schedule

Purdue football opens fall camp on Tuesday, Aug. 2, and will have 18 practices before its season opener against Penn State. Here's the full schedule breakdown for practices open to the media and public.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Purdue football program officially opens its fall training camp on Tuesday ahead of the 2022 season. The schedule will consist of 18 practices before the team's season opener against Penn State on Thursday, Sept. 1, inside Ross-Ade Stadium. 

The first eight practices will be open to the public as well as the media from Aug. 2-12. All practices from then on will be closed. The team's final practice will take place on Aug. 29. 

All practices will either take place on the outdoor practice fields at the Bimel Practice Complex or on the Mollenkopf Athletic Center indoor field, depending on the weather. The team will have its annual Fan Day practice inside of Ross-Ade Stadium on Friday, Aug. 5. 

Here is a look at the 2022 Purdue football fall training camp schedule (all times ET)*: 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

  • Tuesday, Aug. 2 — 2:45-4:45 p.m. 

  • Wednesday, Aug. 3 — 2:45-4:45 p.m.

  • Friday, Aug. 5 — 6:00-8:00 p.m. (Fan Day at Ross-Ade Stadium)

  • Saturday, Aug. 6 — 2:45-4:45 p.m.

  • Monday Aug. 8 — 9:45-11:45 a.m.

  • Tuesday, Aug. 9 — 9:45-11:45 a.m.

  • Thursday, Aug. 11 — 9:45-11:45 a.m. 

  • Friday, Aug. 12 — 9:45-11:45 a.m.

*Dates and times for practices after Aug. 12 are not for publication.

  • PURDUE SURPASSES 36,000 SEASON TICKETS SOLD FOR 2022 SEASON: Purdue football has sold more than 36,000 season tickets before the start of the 2022 season, the most since 2008. The team opens against Penn State at Ross-Ade Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 1. CLICK HERE 
  • BIG TEN FOOTBALL MEDIA DAYS PHOTO GALLERY: A look at several of the players and coaches that were made available this week during the 2022 Big Ten Football Media Days inside Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. CLICK HERE
  • JAMES FRANKLIN: PURDUE "WILL BE A TREMENDOUS CHALLENGE": Purdue and Penn State are scheduled to open their seasons on Thursday, Sept. 1, at 8 p.m. ET inside Ross-Ade Stadium. The Nittany Lions will open their season against a Big Ten opponent for the third consecutive season. CLICK HERE
  • WHAT JEFF BROHM SAID DURING BIG TEN FOOTBALL MEDIA DAYS: Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm kicked off the second day of Big Ten Football Media Days at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. He discussed a variety of topics, including the team's Week 1 matchup with Penn State. CLICK HERE

Big Ten Daily

  • AUG. 1: Penn State is set to begin training camp on Monday, gearing up for its season-opener on the road against Purdue. In other news around the conference, Michigan State earns the commitment of a four-star receiver while a four-star recruit decommits from Nebraska. CLICK HERE 

Follow D.J. Fezler on Twitter
Follow Boilermakers Country on Twitter
Like Boilermakers Country on Facebook

In This Article (1)

Purdue Boilermakers
Purdue Boilermakers

Ross-Ade Stadium 2021
Football

Purdue Football Surpasses 36,000 Season Tickets Sold Ahead of 2022 Season

By D.J. Fezler2 hours ago
Morton and Newman vs butler
Basketball

Purdue Basketball: Ethan Morton, Brandon Newman to Play in Barcelona for USA East Coast

By D.J. Fezler2 hours ago
James Franklin practice
Football

Big Ten Daily: Penn State Football Opens Training Camp

By D.J. Fezler4 hours ago
Carsen Edwards
Basketball

Former Purdue Star Carsen Edwards Signs 1-Year Deal With Turkish Club

By D.J. FezlerJul 31, 2022 11:37 AM EDT
xavier booker cathedral
Basketball

5-Star Forward Xavier Booker Announces Commitment to Michigan State

By D.J. FezlerJul 30, 2022 2:24 PM EDT
Aidan O'Connell spring practice
Football

Purdue Quarterback Aidan O'Connell Named to 2022 Walter Camp Player of the Year Watch List

By D.J. FezlerJul 29, 2022 2:26 PM EDT
Charlie Jones vs purdue
Football

Purdue Wide Receiver Charlie Jones Named to Paul Hornung Award Watch List

By D.J. FezlerJul 28, 2022 1:56 PM EDT
big ten helmets
Football

Photo Gallery: 2022 Big Ten Football Media Days at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis

By D.J. FezlerJul 28, 2022 11:00 AM EDT