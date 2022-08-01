Purdue Football Announces 2022 Fall Camp Schedule

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Purdue football program officially opens its fall training camp on Tuesday ahead of the 2022 season. The schedule will consist of 18 practices before the team's season opener against Penn State on Thursday, Sept. 1, inside Ross-Ade Stadium.

The first eight practices will be open to the public as well as the media from Aug. 2-12. All practices from then on will be closed. The team's final practice will take place on Aug. 29.

All practices will either take place on the outdoor practice fields at the Bimel Practice Complex or on the Mollenkopf Athletic Center indoor field, depending on the weather. The team will have its annual Fan Day practice inside of Ross-Ade Stadium on Friday, Aug. 5.

Here is a look at the 2022 Purdue football fall training camp schedule (all times ET)*:

Tuesday, Aug. 2 — 2:45-4:45 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 3 — 2:45-4:45 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 5 — 6:00-8:00 p.m. (Fan Day at Ross-Ade Stadium)

Saturday, Aug. 6 — 2:45-4:45 p.m.

Monday Aug. 8 — 9:45-11:45 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 9 — 9:45-11:45 a.m.

Thursday, Aug. 11 — 9:45-11:45 a.m.

Friday, Aug. 12 — 9:45-11:45 a.m.

*Dates and times for practices after Aug. 12 are not for publication.

PURDUE SURPASSES 36,000 SEASON TICKETS SOLD FOR 2022 SEASON: Purdue football has sold more than 36,000 season tickets before the start of the 2022 season, the most since 2008. The team opens against Penn State at Ross-Ade Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 1.

BIG TEN FOOTBALL MEDIA DAYS PHOTO GALLERY: A look at several of the players and coaches that were made available this week during the 2022 Big Ten Football Media Days inside Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

JAMES FRANKLIN: PURDUE "WILL BE A TREMENDOUS CHALLENGE": Purdue and Penn State are scheduled to open their seasons on Thursday, Sept. 1, at 8 p.m. ET inside Ross-Ade Stadium. The Nittany Lions will open their season against a Big Ten opponent for the third consecutive season.

WHAT JEFF BROHM SAID DURING BIG TEN FOOTBALL MEDIA DAYS: Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm kicked off the second day of Big Ten Football Media Days at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. He discussed a variety of topics, including the team's Week 1 matchup with Penn State.

Big Ten Daily

AUG. 1: Penn State is set to begin training camp on Monday, gearing up for its season-opener on the road against Purdue. In other news around the conference, Michigan State earns the commitment of a four-star receiver while a four-star recruit decommits from Nebraska.

