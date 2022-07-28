Photo Gallery: 2022 Big Ten Football Media Days at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — The 2022 Big Ten Football Media Days brought together coaches, players and more from across the conference inside Lucas Oil Stadium this week. The event serves as one of the key stepping stones of the offseason, paving the way for the symbolic transition into a new college football season in the Big Ten.

Members of the media heard from several different individuals, many of whom will be important pieces to their programs this upcoming season. Here's a look at those who were available at this year's media days in Indianapolis:

Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren

Jul 26, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren talks to the media during Big 10 football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Nebraska Head Coach Scott Frost

Jul 26, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Scott Frost talks to the media during Big 10 football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Nebraska Cornerback Quinton Newsome

Jul 26, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers cornerback Quinton Newsome talks to the media during Big 10 football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Nebraska Tight End Travis Vokolek

Jul 26, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers tight end Travis Vokolek talks to the media during Big 10 football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Nebraska Defensive End Garrett Nelson

Jul 26, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive end Garrett Nelson talks to the media during Big 10 football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Maryland Head Coach Michael Locksley

Jul 26, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Maryland Terrapins head coach Michael Locksley talks to the media during Big 10 football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Maryland Defensive Back Jakorian Bennett

Jul 26, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Maryland Terrapins defensive back Jakorian Bennett talks to the media during Big 10 football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Maryland Wide Receiver Rakim Jarrett

Jul 26, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Maryland Terrapins wide receiver Rakim Jarrett talks to the media during Big 10 football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Maryland Quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa

Jul 26, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Maryland Terrapins quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa talks to the media during Big 10 football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota Head Coach P.J. Fleck

Jul 26, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck talks to the media during Big 10 football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota Offensive Lineman John Michael Schmitz

Jul 26, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers offensive lineman John Michael Schmitz talks to the media during Big 10 football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota Linebacker Mariano Sori-Marin

Jul 26, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers linebacker Mariano Sori-Marin talks to the media during Big 10 football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota Defensive Back Tyler Nubin

Jul 26, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Tyler Nubin talks to the media during Big 10 football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Iowa Head Coach Kirk Ferentz

Jul 26, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz talks to the media during Big 10 football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Iowa Linebacker Jack Campbell

Jul 26, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Jack Campbell talks to the media during Big 10 football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Iowa Defensive Back Kaevon Merriweather

Jul 26, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Kaevon Merriweather talks to the media during Big 10 football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Iowa Tight End Sam LaPorta

Jul 26, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Sam LaPorta talks to the media during Big 10 football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Indiana Head Coach Tom Allen

Jul 26, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers head coach Tom Allen talks to the media during Big 10 football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Indiana Cornerback Tiawan Mullen

Jul 26, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers cornerback Tiawan Mullen talks to the media during Big 10 football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Indiana Tight End AJ Barner

Jul 26, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers tight end AJ Barner talks to the media during Big 10 football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Indiana Linebacker Cam Jones

Jul 26, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers linebacker Cam Jones talks to the media during Big 10 football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Northwestern Head Coach Pat Fitzgerald

Jul 26, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Northwestern Wildcats head coach Pat Fitzgerald talks to the media during Big 10 football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Northwestern Left Tackle Peter Skoronski

Jul 26, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Northwestern Wildcats left tackle Peter Skoronski talks to the media during Big 10 football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Northwestern Cornerback Cameron Mitchell

Jul 26, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Northwestern Wildcats cornerback Cameron Mitchell talks to the media during Big 10 football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Northwestern Defensive End Adetomiwa Adebawore

Jul 26, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Northwestern Wildcats defensive end Adetomiwa Adebawore talks to the media during Big 10 football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan Head Coach Jim Harbaugh

Jul 26, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh talks to the media during Big 10 football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan Defensive Tackle Mazi Smith

Jul 26, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines defensive tackle Mazi Smith talks to the media during Big 10 football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan Defensive Back DJ Turner

Jul 26, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines defensive back DJ Turner talks to the media during Big 10 football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan Quarterback Cade McNamara

Jul 26, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback Cade McNamara talks to the media during Big 10 football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan Tight End Erick All

Jul 26, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines tight end Erick All talks to the media during Big 10 football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Wisconsin Head Coach Paul Chryst

Jul 27, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Wisconsin Badgers head coach Paul Chryst talks to the media during Big 10 football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Wisconsin Linebacker Nick Herbig

Jul 27, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Wisconsin Badgers outside linebacker Nick Herbig talks to the media during Big 10 football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Wisconsin Quarterback Graham Mertz

Jul 27, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz talks to the media during Big 10 football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Wisconsin Nose Tackle Keeanu Benton

Jul 27, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Wisconsin Badgers nose tackle Keeanu Benton talks to the media during Big 10 football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Penn State Head Coach James Franklin

Jul 27, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin talks to the media during Big 10 football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Penn State Quarterback Sean Clifford

Jul 27, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford talks to the media during Big 10 football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Penn State Defensive Tackle PJ Mustipher

Jul 27, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions defensive tackle PJ Mustipher talks to the media during Big 10 football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Penn State Safety Ji'Ayir Brown

Jul 27, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions safety Ji'Ayir Brown talks to the media during Big 10 football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan State Head Coach Mel Tucker

Jul 27, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Mel Tucker talks to the media during Big 10 football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan State Quarterback Payton Thorne

Jul 27, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Payton Thorne talks to the media during Big 10 football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan State Safety Xavier Henderson

Jul 27, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan State Spartans safety Xavier Henderson talks to the media during Big 10 football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan State Wide Receiver Jayden Reed

Jul 27, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan State Spartans wide receiver Jayden Reed talks to the media during Big 10 football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Illinois Head Coach Bret Bielema

Jul 27, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema talks to the media during Big 10 football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Illinois Running Back Chase Brown

Jul 27, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini running back Chase Brown talks to the media during Big 10 football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Illinois Defensive Back Sydney Brown

Jul 27, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Sydney Brown talks to the media during Big 10 football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Illinois Defensive Back Jartavius Martin

Jul 27, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Jartavius Martin talks to the media during Big 10 football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Rutgers Head Coach Greg Schiano

Jul 27, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano talks to the media during Big 10 football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Rutgers Tight End Johnny Langan

Jul 27, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights tight end Johnny Langan talks to the media during Big 10 football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Rutgers Defensive Back Avery Young

Jul 27, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Avery Young talks to the media during Big 10 football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Rutgers Punter Adam Korsak

Jul 27, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights punter Adam Korsak talks to the media during Big 10 football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State Head Coach Ryan Day

Jul 27, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day talks to the media during Big 10 football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State Quarterback C.J. Stroud

Jul 27, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud talks to the media during Big 10 football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State Players Ronnie Hickman, Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Jul 27, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (right) and safety Ronnie Hickman joke around with quarterback C.J. Stroud (not pictured) during Big 10 football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Purdue Head Coach Jeff Brohm

Jul 27, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers head coach Jeff Brohm talks to the media during Big 10 football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Purdue Quarterback Aidan O'Connell

Jul 27, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Aidan O'Connell talks to the media during Big 10 football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Purdue Linebacker/Safety Jalen Graham

Jul 27, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers linebacker Jalen Graham talks to the media during Big 10 football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Purdue Safety Cam Allen

Jul 27, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers safety Cam Allen talks to the media during Big 10 football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Follow D.J. Fezler on Twitter

Like and Follow Boilermakers Country on Facebook