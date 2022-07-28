Skip to main content
Photo Gallery: 2022 Big Ten Football Media Days at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis

A look at several of the players and coaches that were made available this week during the 2022 Big Ten Football Media Days inside Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
INDIANAPOLIS — The 2022 Big Ten Football Media Days brought together coaches, players and more from across the conference inside Lucas Oil Stadium this week. The event serves as one of the key stepping stones of the offseason, paving the way for the symbolic transition into a new college football season in the Big Ten. 

Members of the media heard from several different individuals, many of whom will be important pieces to their programs this upcoming season. Here's a look at those who were available at this year's media days in Indianapolis: 

Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren

kevin warren media days

Jul 26, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren talks to the media during Big 10 football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Nebraska Head Coach Scott Frost

scott frost media days

Jul 26, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Scott Frost talks to the media during Big 10 football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Nebraska Cornerback Quinton Newsome

Quinton Newsome media days

Jul 26, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers cornerback Quinton Newsome talks to the media during Big 10 football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Nebraska Tight End Travis Vokolek

Travis Vokolek media days

Jul 26, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers tight end Travis Vokolek talks to the media during Big 10 football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Nebraska Defensive End Garrett Nelson

Garrett Nelson media days

Jul 26, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive end Garrett Nelson talks to the media during Big 10 football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Maryland Head Coach Michael Locksley

Michael Locksley media days

Jul 26, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Maryland Terrapins head coach Michael Locksley talks to the media during Big 10 football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Maryland Defensive Back Jakorian Bennett

Jakorian Bennett media days

Jul 26, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Maryland Terrapins defensive back Jakorian Bennett talks to the media during Big 10 football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Maryland Wide Receiver Rakim Jarrett

Rakim Jarrett media days

Jul 26, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Maryland Terrapins wide receiver Rakim Jarrett talks to the media during Big 10 football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Maryland Quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa

taulia tagovailoa media days

Jul 26, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Maryland Terrapins quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa talks to the media during Big 10 football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota Head Coach P.J. Fleck

pj fleck media days

Jul 26, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck talks to the media during Big 10 football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota Offensive Lineman John Michael Schmitz

john michael schmitz media days

Jul 26, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers offensive lineman John Michael Schmitz talks to the media during Big 10 football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota Linebacker Mariano Sori-Marin

mariano sori martin media days

Jul 26, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers linebacker Mariano Sori-Marin talks to the media during Big 10 football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota Defensive Back Tyler Nubin

tyler nubin media days

Jul 26, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Tyler Nubin talks to the media during Big 10 football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Iowa Head Coach Kirk Ferentz

kirk ferentz media days

Jul 26, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz talks to the media during Big 10 football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Iowa Linebacker Jack Campbell

jack campbell media days

Jul 26, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Jack Campbell talks to the media during Big 10 football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Iowa Defensive Back Kaevon Merriweather

kaevon merriweather media days

Jul 26, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Kaevon Merriweather talks to the media during Big 10 football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Iowa Tight End Sam LaPorta 

sam laporta media days

Jul 26, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Sam LaPorta talks to the media during Big 10 football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Indiana Head Coach Tom Allen 

tom allen media days

Jul 26, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers head coach Tom Allen talks to the media during Big 10 football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Indiana Cornerback Tiawan Mullen 

tiawan mullen media days

Jul 26, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers cornerback Tiawan Mullen talks to the media during Big 10 football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Indiana Tight End AJ Barner 

aj barner media days

Jul 26, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers tight end AJ Barner talks to the media during Big 10 football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Indiana Linebacker Cam Jones

cam jones media days

Jul 26, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers linebacker Cam Jones talks to the media during Big 10 football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Northwestern Head Coach Pat Fitzgerald 

Pat Fitzgerald media days

Jul 26, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Northwestern Wildcats head coach Pat Fitzgerald talks to the media during Big 10 football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Northwestern Left Tackle Peter Skoronski

peter skoronski media days

Jul 26, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Northwestern Wildcats left tackle Peter Skoronski talks to the media during Big 10 football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Northwestern Cornerback Cameron Mitchell

cameron mitchell media days

Jul 26, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Northwestern Wildcats cornerback Cameron Mitchell talks to the media during Big 10 football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Northwestern Defensive End Adetomiwa Adebawore

Adetomiwa Adebawore media days

Jul 26, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Northwestern Wildcats defensive end Adetomiwa Adebawore talks to the media during Big 10 football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan Head Coach Jim Harbaugh 

jim harbaugh

Jul 26, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh talks to the media during Big 10 football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan Defensive Tackle Mazi Smith

mazi smith media days

Jul 26, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines defensive tackle Mazi Smith talks to the media during Big 10 football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan Defensive Back DJ Turner

dj turner media days

Jul 26, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines defensive back DJ Turner talks to the media during Big 10 football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan Quarterback Cade McNamara 

Cade mcnamara media days

Jul 26, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback Cade McNamara talks to the media during Big 10 football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan Tight End Erick All 

Erick All media days

Jul 26, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines tight end Erick All talks to the media during Big 10 football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Wisconsin Head Coach Paul Chryst 

paul chryst media days

Jul 27, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Wisconsin Badgers head coach Paul Chryst talks to the media during Big 10 football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Wisconsin Linebacker Nick Herbig 

nick herbig media days

Jul 27, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Wisconsin Badgers outside linebacker Nick Herbig talks to the media during Big 10 football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Wisconsin Quarterback Graham Mertz

graham mertz media days

Jul 27, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz talks to the media during Big 10 football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Wisconsin Nose Tackle Keeanu Benton 

keeanu benton media days

Jul 27, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Wisconsin Badgers nose tackle Keeanu Benton talks to the media during Big 10 football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Penn State Head Coach James Franklin

james franklin media days

Jul 27, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin talks to the media during Big 10 football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports 

Penn State Quarterback Sean Clifford 

sean clifford media days

Jul 27, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford talks to the media during Big 10 football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Penn State Defensive Tackle PJ Mustipher 

PJ Mustipher media days

Jul 27, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions defensive tackle PJ Mustipher talks to the media during Big 10 football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Penn State Safety Ji'Ayir Brown 

ji'ayer brown media days

Jul 27, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions safety Ji'Ayir Brown talks to the media during Big 10 football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan State Head Coach Mel Tucker 

mel tucker media days

Jul 27, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Mel Tucker talks to the media during Big 10 football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan State Quarterback Payton Thorne 

Payton Thorne media days

Jul 27, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Payton Thorne talks to the media during Big 10 football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan State Safety Xavier Henderson 

xavier henderson media days

Jul 27, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan State Spartans safety Xavier Henderson talks to the media during Big 10 football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan State Wide Receiver Jayden Reed

jayden reed media days

Jul 27, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan State Spartans wide receiver Jayden Reed talks to the media during Big 10 football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Illinois Head Coach Bret Bielema

Bret bielema 2022 Media days

Jul 27, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema talks to the media during Big 10 football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Illinois Running Back Chase Brown 

Chase Brown media days

Jul 27, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini running back Chase Brown talks to the media during Big 10 football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Illinois Defensive Back Sydney Brown

Sydney Brown 2022 media days

Jul 27, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Sydney Brown talks to the media during Big 10 football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Illinois Defensive Back Jartavius Martin 

Jarvatius Martin Media Days

Jul 27, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Jartavius Martin talks to the media during Big 10 football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Rutgers Head Coach Greg Schiano

Greg Schiano 2022 Media Days

Jul 27, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano talks to the media during Big 10 football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Rutgers Tight End Johnny Langan

Johnny Langan 2022 Media Days

Jul 27, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights tight end Johnny Langan talks to the media during Big 10 football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Rutgers Defensive Back Avery Young

Avery Young 2022 Media Days

Jul 27, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Avery Young talks to the media during Big 10 football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Rutgers Punter Adam Korsak

Adam Korsak 2022 Media Days

Jul 27, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights punter Adam Korsak talks to the media during Big 10 football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State Head Coach Ryan Day

Ryan Day 2022 Big Ten Football Media Days

Jul 27, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day talks to the media during Big 10 football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State Quarterback C.J. Stroud

C.J. Stroud Medai Days 2022

Jul 27, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud talks to the media during Big 10 football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State Players Ronnie Hickman, Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Ronnie Hickman and Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Jul 27, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (right) and safety Ronnie Hickman joke around with quarterback C.J. Stroud (not pictured) during Big 10 football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Purdue Head Coach Jeff Brohm 

© Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Jul 27, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers head coach Jeff Brohm talks to the media during Big 10 football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Purdue Quarterback Aidan O'Connell 

Purdue QB Aidan O'Connell 2022 Big Ten Football Media Days

Jul 27, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Aidan O'Connell talks to the media during Big 10 football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Purdue Linebacker/Safety Jalen Graham 

Purdue LB:S Jalen Graham 2022 Big Ten Football Media Days

Jul 27, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers linebacker Jalen Graham talks to the media during Big 10 football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Purdue Safety Cam Allen 

Purdue S Cam Allen 2022 Big Ten Football Media Days

Jul 27, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers safety Cam Allen talks to the media during Big 10 football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

