Photo Gallery: 2022 Big Ten Football Media Days at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — The 2022 Big Ten Football Media Days brought together coaches, players and more from across the conference inside Lucas Oil Stadium this week. The event serves as one of the key stepping stones of the offseason, paving the way for the symbolic transition into a new college football season in the Big Ten.
Members of the media heard from several different individuals, many of whom will be important pieces to their programs this upcoming season. Here's a look at those who were available at this year's media days in Indianapolis:
Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren
Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren
Nebraska Head Coach Scott Frost
Nebraska Head Coach Scott Frost
Nebraska Cornerback Quinton Newsome
Nebraska Cornerback Quinton Newsome
Nebraska Tight End Travis Vokolek
Nebraska Tight End Travis Vokolek
Nebraska Defensive End Garrett Nelson
Nebraska Defensive End Garrett Nelson
Maryland Head Coach Michael Locksley
Maryland Head Coach Michael Locksley
Maryland Defensive Back Jakorian Bennett
Maryland Defensive Back Jakorian Bennett
Maryland Wide Receiver Rakim Jarrett
Maryland Wide Receiver Rakim Jarrett
Maryland Quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa
Maryland Quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa
Minnesota Head Coach P.J. Fleck
Minnesota Head Coach P.J. Fleck
Minnesota Offensive Lineman John Michael Schmitz
Minnesota Offensive Lineman John Michael Schmitz
Minnesota Linebacker Mariano Sori-Marin
Minnesota Linebacker Mariano Sori-Marin
Minnesota Defensive Back Tyler Nubin
Minnesota Defensive Back Tyler Nubin
Iowa Head Coach Kirk Ferentz
Iowa Head Coach Kirk Ferentz
Iowa Linebacker Jack Campbell
Iowa Linebacker Jack Campbell
Iowa Defensive Back Kaevon Merriweather
Iowa Defensive Back Kaevon Merriweather
Iowa Tight End Sam LaPorta
Iowa Tight End Sam LaPorta
Indiana Head Coach Tom Allen
Indiana Head Coach Tom Allen
Indiana Cornerback Tiawan Mullen
Indiana Cornerback Tiawan Mullen
Indiana Tight End AJ Barner
Indiana Tight End AJ Barner
Indiana Linebacker Cam Jones
Indiana Linebacker Cam Jones
Northwestern Head Coach Pat Fitzgerald
Northwestern Head Coach Pat Fitzgerald
Northwestern Left Tackle Peter Skoronski
Northwestern Left Tackle Peter Skoronski
Northwestern Cornerback Cameron Mitchell
Northwestern Cornerback Cameron Mitchell
Northwestern Defensive End Adetomiwa Adebawore
Northwestern Defensive End Adetomiwa Adebawore
Michigan Head Coach Jim Harbaugh
Michigan Head Coach Jim Harbaugh
Michigan Defensive Tackle Mazi Smith
Michigan Defensive Tackle Mazi Smith
Michigan Defensive Back DJ Turner
Michigan Defensive Back DJ Turner
Michigan Quarterback Cade McNamara
Michigan Quarterback Cade McNamara
Michigan Tight End Erick All
Michigan Tight End Erick All
Wisconsin Head Coach Paul Chryst
Wisconsin Head Coach Paul Chryst
Wisconsin Linebacker Nick Herbig
Wisconsin Linebacker Nick Herbig
Wisconsin Quarterback Graham Mertz
Wisconsin Quarterback Graham Mertz
Wisconsin Nose Tackle Keeanu Benton
Wisconsin Nose Tackle Keeanu Benton
Penn State Head Coach James Franklin
Penn State Head Coach James Franklin
Penn State Quarterback Sean Clifford
Penn State Quarterback Sean Clifford
Penn State Defensive Tackle PJ Mustipher
Penn State Defensive Tackle PJ Mustipher
Penn State Safety Ji'Ayir Brown
Penn State Safety Ji'Ayir Brown
Michigan State Head Coach Mel Tucker
Michigan State Head Coach Mel Tucker
Michigan State Quarterback Payton Thorne
Michigan State Quarterback Payton Thorne
Michigan State Safety Xavier Henderson
Michigan State Safety Xavier Henderson
Michigan State Wide Receiver Jayden Reed
Michigan State Wide Receiver Jayden Reed
Illinois Head Coach Bret Bielema
Illinois Head Coach Bret Bielema
Illinois Running Back Chase Brown
Illinois Running Back Chase Brown
Illinois Defensive Back Sydney Brown
Illinois Defensive Back Sydney Brown
Illinois Defensive Back Jartavius Martin
Illinois Defensive Back Jartavius Martin
Rutgers Head Coach Greg Schiano
Rutgers Head Coach Greg Schiano
Rutgers Tight End Johnny Langan
Rutgers Tight End Johnny Langan
Rutgers Defensive Back Avery Young
Rutgers Defensive Back Avery Young
Rutgers Punter Adam Korsak
Rutgers Punter Adam Korsak
Ohio State Head Coach Ryan Day
Ohio State Head Coach Ryan Day
Ohio State Quarterback C.J. Stroud
Ohio State Quarterback C.J. Stroud
Ohio State Players Ronnie Hickman, Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Ohio State Players Ronnie Hickman, Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Purdue Head Coach Jeff Brohm
Purdue Head Coach Jeff Brohm
Purdue Quarterback Aidan O'Connell
Purdue Quarterback Aidan O'Connell
Purdue Linebacker/Safety Jalen Graham
Purdue Linebacker/Safety Jalen Graham
Purdue Safety Cam Allen
Purdue Safety Cam Allen
