Purdue Football Surpasses 36,000 Season Tickets Sold Ahead of 2022 Season

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — As Purdue football gets ready to start fall training camp this week, the program announced via social media that it has surpassed 36,000 season tickets sold for the 2022 season, the most since 2008.

The Boilermakers are coming off of a memorable season in 2021, reaching nine wins for the first time since 2003 in a year that was capped by a thrilling 48-45 overtime victory over Tennessee in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl. It was also the first winning season since 2017 when the Boilermakers ended with a 7-6 record during head coach Jeff Brohm's first year at the helm.

Brohm is entering his sixth season at Purdue and will look to take the team to back-to-back bowl appearances for the second time during his coaching tenure. He led the program to a win in the 2017 Foster Farms Bowl against Arizona before losing the following year to Auburn in the Music City Bowl.

The 2021 season was headlined by victories over No. 2 Iowa on the road and No. 3 Michigan State at home. Purdue entered the Associated Press Top 25 poll for the first time since 2007 after its upset over the Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium.

Purdue will have its hands full come the start of the season when it opens against Big Ten foe Penn State for a Thursday night matchup inside Ross-Ade Stadium. The game is scheduled for Sept. 1 at 8 p.m. ET, and it will be aired live on FOX.

